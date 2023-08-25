CHESAPEAKE CITY — As Bohemia Manor winded down practice in the heat of a mid-August morning, the shoulder pads and helmets came off, and each member of the Eagles’ football team lined up along the sideline to run laps across the width of the practice field. Rep after rep, guys went back-and-forth with a minute or two to catch their breath and on the last sprint, all but one Eagle had made it back to where they started.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.