CHESAPEAKE CITY — As Bohemia Manor winded down practice in the heat of a mid-August morning, the shoulder pads and helmets came off, and each member of the Eagles’ football team lined up along the sideline to run laps across the width of the practice field. Rep after rep, guys went back-and-forth with a minute or two to catch their breath and on the last sprint, all but one Eagle had made it back to where they started.
One-by-one, members of the team jogged out to the other side of the field and by the time he finished his final rep, every member of the program was running with their teammate, inspiring him to finish what he started. With the departure of 15 seniors from last year’s Bohemia Manor team that reached the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years, that unity is what fifth-year Head Coach Vince Ricci hopes will propel the Eagles to another successful season.
“We do have a lot of young guys that are ready to step up in terms of leadership,” Ricci said. “And not just the spoken leadership stuff, but that stuff where they go out and run that extra lap or give that guy some little bit of extra motivation, it just kind of trickles down from the leadership that we’ve had in the past, which is really nice to see.”
The Eagles’ offense will look to fill spots at skill positions after the graduation of last year’s starting quarterback Angel Granado, running back Jake Koehler and wide receiver Deaven Jones. Ricci said he and his staff are currently looking at three guys to take over under center, including returning juniors Chris Harris and Drew Lenz, along with freshman Kolby Dunn. Bo Manor’s head coach is no stranger to having a Harris start at quarterback as Chris’ older brother, Jake, served as the starter for the Eagles in Ricci’s first season with Bohemia Manor in 2019.
“He was my MIKE linebacker, he was my quarterback and obviously going 1-9, we’re dropping back to pass and he’s getting hit quite a bit, so he was a tough kid and Chris has that same mentality,” Ricci said. “Angel had that innate ability, sometimes if a play was broken down to maybe make a play, where as Chris just like his brother, he’ll always do the right thing, the ball is always going to be in the right spot.”
If Harris’ name does get called to line up as Bo Manor’s signal caller, the rising junior said he will do his best to fulfill last year’s expectations that were set under center.
“We lost our senior quarterback who was a key part of our offense, I’m just trying to fill his role,” Harris said. “I just want to continue what he was doing and get back to the playoffs where we were last year.”
Lenz got playing time at quarterback last season after injuries to Granado and Harris — Bohemia Manor’s backup from a year ago — thrusted him into the starting role. Both Lenz and Harris received time at the wide receiver position last year. Ricci noted whoever is not the starting quarterback will be running routes for the Eagles on the outside.
“Based off last year, if that need be has to happen again, I’m ready and the experience will help,” Lenz said of his time at quarterback. “I just want to help the team however I can, get open, catch the ball every play. Every play I get, make an opportunity and make the play.”
As for the running back position, Bo Manor plans to take a running back by committee approach with five to six guys in the mix to come out of the back field for the Eagles. A group of four returners along the offensive line should provide a solid foundation for the Eagles heavily reliance on running the football.
“There is a bunch of them that are going to be vying for some playing time and it’s a really good problem to have,” Ricci said of the running back room. “If we get 30 guys to dress on varsity there is going to be a lot of guys that go two ways and if we can sub in and out without losing anything that is huge.”
On defense, the Eagles aim to replace five seniors in the linebacking core and secondary that combined for 218 tackles and 11 interceptions from last season’s defense. Bohemia Manor will turn to senior Andrew Swyka and junior Xavier Granado to lead the efforts of re-tooling the Eagles’ back seven. Granado ended his junior year with 21 total tackles and possesses the ability to play linebacker and in the secondary.
“We just got to do the best we can, we lost some good players last year and just got to fill that role,” Xavier Granado said. “We still talk to some players and they still come to practice like Matt Nichols, my brother Angel, I talk to him everyday and ask him for some tips and tricks, on defense especially, and I try and pass it on to everybody else when I get back to practice.”
At outside linebacker, Swyka finished the season with 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one interception. Swyka said it is he and his returning teammates job to carry on last year’s success on the defensive side of the ball. In 12 games, Bohemia Manor’s defense allowed just over 19 points per game and pitched four defense shutouts.
“A lot of people are stepping up in a big way, sophomores and freshmen, they’re playing great,” Swyka said. “I’m just excited about it.”
