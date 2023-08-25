ELKTON — Whenever Mike Rossi introduced himself to new players during the Golden Elks’ offseason program, he made sure to mention that Elkton football is a part of his identity. It is only fitting that Rossi, who once dawned the shoulder pads and a purple helmet with the classic Golden Elk decal, will now sport a headset and serve as Elkton’s leader this fall.


  

