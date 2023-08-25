ELKTON — Whenever Mike Rossi introduced himself to new players during the Golden Elks’ offseason program, he made sure to mention that Elkton football is a part of his identity. It is only fitting that Rossi, who once dawned the shoulder pads and a purple helmet with the classic Golden Elk decal, will now sport a headset and serve as Elkton’s leader this fall.
An Elkton High School alum and a three-time All-County lineman, Rossi will take the keys to the Golden Elks’ program from Matt Feeney, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2022 season. After being hired by Elkton in 2014, Feeney led the Elks to seven appearances in the state quarterfinals or better, including a Class 2A State Championship appearance in 2016 and back-to-back trips to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Prior to taking over as head coach, Rossi served under Feeney as the Elks’ offensive coordinator.
“It’s been 16 years of my life between playing and coaching with Elkton football, so it does mean a lot for the first coaching gig to be back at the alma mater,” Rossi said. “All of my credit goes to Coach Feeney for being an enormous, phenomenal leader and showing me the way and just getting to continue the traditions of pride and excellence in Elkton football.”
Elkton enters the new season after ending 2022 on a relatively high note with back-to-back wins in the regional playoffs after a three-game losing streak to close out the regular season. The Golden Elks reached the 2A/1A State Quarterfinals before falling to top seed — and eventual state champion — Dunbar. In the Elks’ pair of playoff victories over Cambridge South Dorchester and Rising Sun, Elkton received massive contributions in key moments from players that are now set to return in 2023.
For senior defensive back Kyle Jackson — who’s late-game interception helped seal the Golden Elks’ win in the second round of the regional playoffs — it is time for those faces from a year ago to grab the program by its Antlers and make it their own.
“Now that that year is over with, you just got to lead by example,” Jackson said. “You got people like [Patience Richmond], he’s very talkative, soft voice, soft spoken, but he’ll let you know when you’re doing wrong and then you got guys like [D.J. Piner] and [Adam Douglas] who are going to lead by example. D.J.’s going to make a play on offense, when we’re back on defense Adam will make a play. I feed off of that energy.”
Junior Patience Richmond is set to take over command of the huddle for the Golden Elks after spending most of his sophomore year behind Elkton senior Eli Latshaw. Richmond did receive spurts of playing time throughout the year, including a two-touchdown performance against North East after filling in at quarterback mid-game.
“I’m just learning everything I learned last year, just doing everything that I’m told, studying film,” Richmond said. “Just really diving deep into everything.”
Rossi likes what he has seen from his quarterback in the offseason workouts, 7-on-7 scrimmages and the early parts of camp. Elkton’s head coach expects Richmond to not only excel with his athletic ability and strong arm, but also his leadership and knack for understanding the game at the X’s and O’s level.
“He has evolved a little bit in the sense he is a one-hundred percent go-getter,” Rossi said. “He’s really buying into the mental aspect of trying to become a coach on the field and his confidence level from last year to this year has skyrocketed through the roof and I believe it’s showing with his play on the field.”
Elkton’s new starter will be aided with the return of an All-County wide receiver from a season ago. Junior D.J. Piner rounded out an impressive 2022 sophomore campaign, finishing the season with a team-high 31 catches for 455 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Josh Brill returns after getting a bulk of the carries in the final half of the year for Elkton.
The Golden Elks’ quarterback and top wideout are already developing a connection, which was evident when Richmond hit Piner in stride on a go-route at the end of Elkton’s Aug. 16 practice.
“That’s been good, I hope it translates well, I think it will,” Piner said of the pair’s chemistry. “I’ve been playing with him for a little while now and he’s getting better and better every day. I think we’re going to get that connection.”
Elkton’s defense enters its second year under defensive coordinator Gabe Sherrod, who made the switch to the Golden Elks’ 3-4 look last season. The Elkton defense allowed just under 28 points per contest and the Elks were 5-1 in games when they allowed 20 points or fewer. Elkton will look to replace production from the likes All-County selections Jaden Nichols and Zyan Williams along the defensive line, but will return productive members of the linebacking core and secondary in All-County linebacker Adam Douglas and Jackson, an All-County defensive back.
Douglas enters his junior season coming off a breakout year in 2022 with 105 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Jackson concluded his junior season with 50 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass break-ups.
“I definitely trust what he says, it worked last year, our defense was pretty good, I just trust him and do what I need to do,” Douglas said of Sherrod.
Rossi said the team was able to modify terminology on the defensive side of the ball to make life easier for the players on the field. In turn, it has allowed defensive install to go very smooth this summer.
“He’s modified the system a lot for the better, very simple, very easy for the kids to understand where we’re doing our base things, but we are being complex out of a lot of the looks we have,” Rossi said. “We’re further along defensively then I think we ever have been in knowing our assignments and being solid in what we do.”
Stay tuned to The Cecil Whig for more previews of the upcoming fall sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.