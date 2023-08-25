NORTH EAST — With a black bucket hat, blue-tinted sunglasses and an orange whistle over top a t-shirt that reads “Rising Sun Tigers”, Dominick Massimiano strikes up conversations with his athletes as they stretch and prepare for practice on a shaded grass field adjacent to Rising Sun High School. Members of the Tigers’ football team are very familiar with their incoming head coach and similarly, Massimiano is no stranger to Rising Sun football.
Massimiano, a 2009 All-County selection at tight end and Rising Sun graduate, will begin his first season as the head coach for the Tigers as he takes over the program from Clem Vaughan. Vaughan stepped down from his role after the 2022 season came to a close and served as head coach for Sun from 2004-2012, before returning to the position in 2018. Massimiano served as an assistant under Vaughan for the past five seasons, coaching the offensive line. Before his time as a coach at Rising Sun, Massimiano was as an assistant coach at the college level for three seasons.
“I was coming out of coaching at Wesley College in Dover and I saw Coach Vaughan was coming back and I was like ‘I got to jump on that now’ and I got the role. Knew down the line I would maybe take over, didn’t know it would happen so fast, so I’m really excited to do that,” Massimiano said. “Being a grad of this place, I love having to give back to it and being able to have played under Coach Vaughan, then coached under Coach Vaughan and then took over for Coach Vaughan after he left, it’s just been a good journey.”
The first-year head coach inherits a program coming off a six-win season, where the Tigers earned a top seed entering the 2A/1A Regional Playoffs, but ultimately fell one game short of reaching the state playoffs. Rising Sun will lose 15 players from last year’s squad, but looks to fill those vacant spots with rising seniors and juniors who received playing time last year. The Tigers’ offense will look slightly different formation wise as Massimiano said Sun is transitioning out of its Wing-T offense that scored just under 30 points per game a year ago.
“We plan on mixing it up a little bit and trying to switch it up with some of the formations and do some things passing game wise,” Massimiano said. “We’re officially probably out of the Wing-T, we don’t have the wing, we just change a position on that. Guys are kind of adapting to the new philosophy and looking at it as a whole new thing, but really it’s just simple adjustments.”
That does not mean the Tigers won’t play the same hard-nosed, rushing style of football seen in years past. Rising Sun is set to return both starters on the left side of its offensive line in All-County tackle Nate Blankenship and senior guard Luke Foresmark. Senior Austin Horton will solidify the right tackle position after spending most of his time at tight end. Returning juniors Caleb Johnson and Elijah Farr will take over the center and right guard spots respectively.
Mason Testerman enters his senior year with the Tigers and will take over the lead running back spot as 500-yard rusher Sam Ehrhart departs from the program.
“Me and Luke are ready and then Austin and Elijah are really hitting it off,” Blankenship said. “Our line is definitely stronger than last year, like all of our squat numbers are in the 400’s, so I think we’re going to be really good this year.”
The biggest loss in the Tigers’ rushing game will come at the quarterback spot with the departure of last year’s Offensive Player of the Year Gannon Russell, who rushed for 1,687 yards and 27 touchdowns in the Wing-T. Quarterback Dillon Lukiewski enters his junior season looking to take over under center after serving as a backup behind Russell. Sophomore Owen McBride enters his first year at the varsity level and will start the year serving in a similar role as Lukiewski did a year ago.
“As a sophomore, he played that role perfectly. He did everything he needed to do in terms of soaking up what Gannon could give him,” Massimiano said Lukiewski. “Dillon kind of saw that, matured through that, as well as learning all of our plays. He was almost like a second coach that kind of learned the offense from behind the scenes. Stepping into it now is a very easy transition.”
Lukiewski said he learned a lot watching Russell from the sidelines a year ago, adding the return of an experienced line can not just benefit him, but the offense as a whole.
“I love having a great offensive line,” Lukiewski said. “It builds confidence for me and it builds confidence for the running backs.”
Along with his duties at running back, Testerman returns at linebacker and will command a Rising Sun defense that will look to replace eight of its starters from a year ago. Senior Aidan Perrine is set to step up in the linebacking core after missing most of last season with an injury, while juniors Jesse Steppe and Julian Hubbard and senior Travis Bare will take over the secondary. Massimiano plans to separate the offensive and defensive lines as much as possible, which will allow making in game adjustments easier on both fronts.
“We definitely have the guys to fill in,” Testerman said. “Our linebacker core definitely is a strong point, our secondary is good and our defensive line can get in the backfield and make some tackles and make plays.”
Rising Sun will host Elkton in the first week of the season, a rematch against the team that bounced the Tigers out of last year’s regional playoffs.
“It was not how we wanted it to end, we had a good season, but that’s not where we wanted it to end,” Testerman said. “We wanted to get farther and hopefully this year it gets done. We’ve been in the gym together all year, haven’t taken a break from that. We’re all ready to rock.”
