NORTH EAST — With a black bucket hat, blue-tinted sunglasses and an orange whistle over top a t-shirt that reads “Rising Sun Tigers”, Dominick Massimiano strikes up conversations with his athletes as they stretch and prepare for practice on a shaded grass field adjacent to Rising Sun High School. Members of the Tigers’ football team are very familiar with their incoming head coach and similarly, Massimiano is no stranger to Rising Sun football.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.