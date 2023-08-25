PERRYVILLE — After reaching the 1A State Playoffs for the third consecutive season, Perryville enters the fall with a task every football team is bound to face at some point. Bring back a group of experienced returners, while expecting large contributions from up-and-coming Panthers.
Perryville lost 19 seniors from last year’s group that fell to Fort Hill in the state quarterfinals. The good news for Perryville, an upward of 15 Panthers return to dawn the navy and gold for their senior year. Entering his fourth full season as Perryville’s head coach, Sean Sandora believes his group possesses a good mix of newcomers and veterans as the Panthers’ home opener against North Harford inches closer.
“That veteran leadership is good and then we have some young guys coming up and filling roles that will be pivotal in our season,” Sandora said. “Overall we just want to keep the momentum going and we just got to come together as a team.”
Returning lineman Cy McCall aims to help out his young teammates through positive reinforcement, offering them a compliment and a tip to work on at practice. The Perryville senior said he has been impressed by the accountability among his new teammates.
“I think that’s the biggest thing with a lot of young guys is that they don’t have maturity, like they don’t want to be here,” McCall said. “To see maturity in freshmen and sophomores like that as a senior makes me feel good because it shows guys want to be here.”
McCall will start along a Perryville offensive line that returns three starting linemen from last season, including All-County lineman Jake Berg. The Panthers’ line will be treated with creating holes for returning All-County running back — and 1,000-yard rusher — Ethen Gunter. Gunter rumbled his way for over 1,200 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in his junior campaign.
With the departure of Zach Ayers — an all-purpose weapon in the run and pass game for Perryville’s offense — Sandora hopes Gunter’s play can evolve in the passing game this upcoming season. Gunter ended the year with 88 yards through the air and one receiving touchdown.
“We know what he can do when he has the ball in his hand running it, but he’s one of, if not our biggest threat on our team,” Sandora said. “So we have to get the ball into his hands.”
Gunter agrees with his head coach and said he dedicated his offseason to getting back to full health and improving the little things about his game.
“Just getting a little more involved in the pass game and letting the stuff I did in the offseason show,” Gunter said of how he hopes to improve his play. “Through the weight room and doing work on the field to get a little faster, a little more agile, get the cuts a little sharper and just have a more all around balanced game.”
While Gunter will play a pivotal role in the Panthers’ offense, McCall believes opposing teams’ focus on the senior running back will allow receivers like senior Kyle Richards the opportunity to make plays on the outside.
“When you have a 1,000-yard rusher, regardless of how good he might be this year, they are going to key on him every week,” McCall said. “Just because of the potential he could torch you, they are going to want to know where Ethen is at all times.”
After Perryville’s defense allowed opposing offenses to 22 points per game a year ago, including a seven-game stretch where it gave up 19 points or less, the Panthers will have to replace multiple starters at linebacker and in the secondary from last season with the departures of All-County linebackers Sydney Phillips and John Kilby and a pair of experienced defensive backs in Ayers and Kyle Huth.
Gunter and Berg, along with McCall, an All-County defensive line selection, should see significant time on the defensive side of the football, representing Perryville’s reliance on bringing back experience and pairing it with younger players. McCall finished the year with 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three sacks. The Panthers’ secondary will return sophomore and All-County honorable mention Jayden Byard after a promising freshman season with over 20 tackles and three interceptions.
Senior Ty Patchell returns under center in full control of the starting quarterback job, after fluxing in and out of the starting spot as the Panthers looked to fill the position vacancy due to the season-ending injury of quarterback Zack Clarke. By the end of the year, the job was Patchell’s, starting in both regional playoff victories against Kent County and Green Street Academy.
“Definitely confidence on the field and getting the speed of the game,” Patchell said of how he can build upon last season. “Having confidence and then being with the guys from last year is just one of the biggest things.”
The Panthers’ head coach expects the Perryville signal caller to take on a large leadership role for his “young old team” this fall.
“I think overall Ty is going to take that next step,” Sandora said. “And be more of a leader and commander of the huddle.”
