NORTH EAST — At the end of each North East football practice, every senior of North East’s football team does a senior talk as a way to motivate and unite their band of brothers. On a mid-August evening with the sun setting over North East’s turf field, Davell Carter spoke to his teammates about the meaning of his team’s brotherhood and football’s therapeutic effect on his own life.
“These guys are my brothers, I got their back 100 percent, that’s never going to change,” Carter said. “Friday nights are going to be amazing, it’s truly a blessing to be out here with all 35 of them. It’s going to be great and I love it.”
The speech gave fourth-year Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt chills.
“This group with Davell, with the coaches, with everybody, JV to varsity, freshman to senior, you can really feel that these guys care about each other,” Slaughenhoupt said. “They love each and are willing to do whatever it is for each other.”
That bond is what Slaughenhoupt hopes can hold his team together, as North East looks to rebound from back-to-back one-win seasons. The Indians will have to replace 16 seniors from last year’s squad on both sides of the ball. To do so, North East will be relying on a large amount of up-and-coming Indians from last season’s junior varsity squad that won eight games. For Slaughenhoupt, the elevation of his junior varsity players is a plus, but serves as only a jumping off point for reaching much higher goals as a team.
“To me, it’s great, but it doesn’t mean much if you don’t work and develop and continue to build,” Slaughenhoupt said. “To me, it’s a good thing having a down year on varsity and a good year on JV. They are kind of building on each other, we’re learning both sides of it and I think that is just helping with the team aspect of we’re getting there.”
The Indians will start a new quarterback in junior Zach McGough, replacing last season’s starter Luke Keefer, who will miss his senior year on the gridiron after suffering an injury during the spring baseball season. McGough served as the Indians starting junior varsity quarterback during his sophomore year.
“The big thing we tell him, he doesn’t have to try and make every play. Make sure that we are moving the ball,” Slaughenhoupt said of McGough. “We preach making sure we hold onto the ball and if the play isn’t there, get it away. If the play’s not there, get the thing away and we’ll play for the next play, we don’t have to try and hit a home run ball every single play out here and he’s understanding that.”
“He is a heck of a leader in the huddle, guys listen to him. He’s poised, he doesn’t panic too much when he runs out of the pocket, doesn’t panic inside the pocket.”
McGough said he has focused on building chemistry with his receivers and teammates on offense, which will look to improve an offense that averaged 8.5 points per contest across 10 games last season. North East will have to replace the production of its two starting wide receivers in Marcus Rivera and Evan England, who combined for 450 receiving yards and five touchdowns a year ago. The Indians’ offensive line will return seniors Michael Pritchett and Aidyn Thomas, who both saw playing time on North East’s offensive line.
Even in his absence, McGough said Keefer is serving as a mentor figure on the sidelines and between plays.
“I like having him over on the side, he helps me out when we go into defensive teams for stuff. He likes to give me as many pointers as he can this year and we’re going to need it,” McGough said. “We’re going to need anything we can and we’re going to do everything we can to be better.”
Junior Mason Boyd will make the move up from last year’s junior varsity squad and will look to make a big splash at the running back spot for the Indians, as he takes over for All-County honorable mention Raheam Hart. Hart finished the year with 484 total yards of offense and one touchdown.
“Just like Raheam, we’re not the biggest people, but it’s really all about effort,” Boyd said of playing the running back position. “Going through the line, pushing for those extra yards.”
The North East defense will look to replace starters along last year’s defense that combined for 10 sacks and 307 total tackles in All-County selection R.J. Boyd, Kameron Schank, Tyler Opsahl and J.J. Fleming. Junior Garrette Kirby returns at linebacker for the Indians after a 70-tackle season with 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.
“We just got to keep working hard together and keeping our focus on football,” Kirby said. “Just keep studying film and we’re brothers so, what we got to do on defense, we can do it.”
The Indians are set to start the year at home on Sept. 1 with a matchup against Easton High School. That meeting will mean a lot for North East’s head coach as he faces his alma mater. Slaughenhoupt graduated from Easton in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.