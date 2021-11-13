PERRYVILLE — The Perryville football team had seen this movie before.
Two weeks after having to squeak out a 7-6 win over rival Bohemia Manor, the Panthers found themselves down 6-0 to the Eagles on Friday.
The Panthers were determined to write a better ending, and did just that as they used a 17-point outburst to cruise to a 24-14 victory and earn a third-round playoff home game next week.
Bohemia Manor struck first to take an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
It stayed that way until the third quarter when Jaimere Gui found the end zone for a two-yard touchdown run. Quarterback/kicker Zack Clarke made the extra point and gave the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.
Clarke had another solid outing and made the difference with his leg as he made several PAT kicks, as well as a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
“We started out pretty slow and we had some penalties that killed us,” Clarke said. “Then we started clicking and everything was amazing after that.”
Clarke fired a touchdown pass to senior Daniel Tserkis with 8:30 left to play and it was a play that was predestined in the huddle.
“It is a trust thing between a wide receiver and his quarterback,” Tserkis said. “I told (Clarke) to throw it up and I’ll go get it.”
Later, a Kyle Huth interception helped Perryville run some clock and after a late Eagles touchdown by Matthew Nichols and a two-point run to make it a 10-point ball game, Perryville recovered the ensuing onside kick to put the game away.
After a rough first half where the Panthers had three turnovers, the team made adjustments and its leader Clarke made plays for the team said head coach Sean Sandora.
“We came out the second half and executed,” Sandora said. “(Clarke) does everything for us. He has been playing since he was a freshman.”
It looked like another defensive struggle as the Panthers looked poised to tie the game on a 15-yard touchdown pass with under a minute to go, but the points were negated by penalty.
The Eagles got a sack on the following play which pushed Perryville too far behind the chains and the half ended with the visitors leading 6-0.
While to loss is disappointing to Bohemia Manor, the Eagles have just four seniors and a wealth of experience to look forward to moving forward.
“Perryville has great players and every adjustments tonight, they had an answer for,” BMHS coach Vince Ricci said. “We can Definitely build on the fact that we did not quit tonight.”
Bohemia Manor ends the season with a record of 5-6 while Perryville will host a playoff game next Friday against an opponent to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.