CHESAPEAKE CITY — When Bohemia Manor head coach Vince Ricci spoke of senior Nate Fleming after the Eagles' victory over North East on Friday, Bo Manor's fifth-year head coach recalled the first time Fleming's high football I.Q. and athletic talent shined on the gridiron.
"We trust him because last year in the Colonel Richardson playoff game he caught a touchdown pass down the seam and he said 'hey coach, I think I can hit them with the seam,'" Ricci said. "And it started from there to be like 'wow, this kid is a really intelligent football player.'"
Fleming showcased his brains and braun with a pair of punt return touchdowns and a late interception that helped seal a 24-7 win for the Eagles, their third victory of the season. On Fleming's first punt return score, the Bohemia Manor senior timed up his catch of the end-over-end punt perfectly, allowing him to use his momentum to weave between North East defenders and reach the end zone. The score put the Eagles up a touchdown in the opening two minutes of the third quarter. His second special teams touchdown of the quarter extended the Eagles' lead to 17 points.
"Watching where the defenders are at and if I am going to fair catch it or not," Fleming said of his play in the return game. "And then if we have a play, then I just bounce it outside."
The Bohemia Manor senior's interception of North East's Zach McGough in the end zone with 5:09 left to play halted an Indians drive that looked to cut the Eagles' lead down to 10. Fleming finished with 104 yards of total offense, not to mention a 71-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter that was called back due to a Bohemia Manor hold.
"It's offense, defense and special teams," Ricci said. "He rarely comes off the field."
Once given a lead in the second half, the Eagles' defense pinned back its ears and went to work. Bohemia Manor allowed the Indians in their territory just once in the third and fourth quarters. The Eagles outscored North East 17-0 in the second half. Ricci felt the Eagles' pressure upfront disrupted North East's passing game throughout, which was held to just one passing score on the day. Stephen Barclay and Russ English got home once for the Eagles.
"We were getting a good push from the inside," Ricci said. "And getting a pretty good outside rush."
North East used an 85-yard catch-and-run by Collin Fulks to take a seven-point lead two minutes into the second quarter. Bohemia Manor could not capitalize on opportunities throughout much of the first half, getting no points off a Dain Lenz interception, a Tucker Auer field goal attempt and multiple offensive possessions. The Eagles' offense eventually got going to close out the second quarter, using an 11-play, 81-yard drive capped off by a Chris Harris rushing touchdown to even the score at seven.
"They were blitzing up the middle a little bit, we weren't able to cut out on our pulls, I didn't think we were cut blocking the way that we are taught because they were looking at blitzes and getting a little confused up front," Ricci said of his line's play against the North East defense. "We made an adjustment at halftime in order to get our guards out on their outside linebackers to try and get there, but we didn't really have the ball in the second half all that much, so we didn't really get to see that adjustment until the final drive that kind of just iced it."
The loss for North East marks the third time in three weeks the Indians have kept things close in the first half and is the lowest margin of defeat so far for the Indians. Head coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt knows these are the growing pains associated with a young roster, but thinks his squad is on the door-step of putting it together. The Indians (0-3) will host Rising Sun (0-3) in The Battle of 272 on Friday.
"There is a lot of good that came from tonight and they made a couple more plays than us," Slaughenhoupt said. "We're a young team, we got a lot of juniors and they fought. We were in the ballgame, it was just a couple mistakes and they made a couple plays."
Even as Bohemia Manor moves to 3-0 on the year and visits Patterson Mill (3-0) next week, Ricci knows their is much to be cleaned up in the next week of preparation. He likened his squad's third win to a similar victory by another group of Eagles at the professional level just 24 hours earlier.
"It's better to have to learn after you win, than learn after you lose," Ricci said. "So credit to the guys, it was 7-7 at halftime and they came out and fought."
