The first slate of UCBAC football games are set to kick-off two weeks from today in and around Cecil County. With that in mind, here are just a few of the top rivalries and long-awaited football rematches to watch in the county this upcoming fall.
Friday, Sept. 1: Elkton at Rising Sun, 7 p.m.
It is an all too familiar matchup that will kick-off the opening week of the football season as the Golden Elks and Tigers square off in a rematch of last season’s second round of the 2A/1A East Regional Playoffs. Elkton used a kickoff return touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a pick-six to overcome a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Tigers and advance to the state quarterfinals.
Both squads will begin to write a new chapter in their programs’ storybooks as Rising Sun Head Coach Dominick Massimiano and Elkton Head Coach Mike Rossi will make their head coaching debuts for the Tigers and Golden Elks. The pair of Class 2A/1A schools have met four times — twice on opening night and twice in the regional playoffs — over the past two seasons. Offense has not been hard to come by in the last four matchups and another high scoring affair would make for another exhilarating meeting. Elkton eclipsed the 40-point mark in three of its four victories, while Sun scored 35 points or more in two matchups with the Golden Elks.
Elkton has won its last 11 games against Rising Sun dating back to 2012. Sun’s last victory came during a 24-21 win in October of 2011.
Friday, Sept. 22: Rising Sun at North East, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rising Sun 35, North East 14 (Oct. 28, 2022)
It is a face-off between two schools separated by a seven-mile stretch of roadway.
The Battle of 272 has been a one-sided affair in the last four meetings between the Tigers and Indians, with Rising Sun winning each showdown between the pair of Susquehanna Division schools. North East’s last victory over Sun came during a 29-7 victory in November of 2017, the Indians’ last winning season.
Fans will not have to wait as long either to catch this hard-nosed matchup. After meeting in late October or early November over the last five seasons, the Indians and Tigers will face-off in week four this year.
Friday, Sept. 29: Havre de Grace at Perryville, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Perryville 24, Havre de Grace 0 (Oct. 21, 2022)
In the annual installment of one of the most coveted UCBAC rivalries, the Warriors are certainly seeking revenge against Perryville.
The Susky Bowl has remained on the east side of the Susquehanna River since 2019, with the Panthers holding a three-game winning streak over Havre de Grace. The Warriors’ last victory over Perryville came in the regional final of the 2018 season and served as Havre de Grace’s second win of the year over the Panthers. The Warriors enter the fall looking to rebound from a disappointing 0-10 season.
Perryville’s victory from a season ago was the second in back-to-back years that jumpstarted a playoff run. In 2022, the Panthers moved to 4-4 on the year, wiped away a two-game losing skid and kickstarted a four-game winning streak that pushed Perryville through the regional playoffs and back into the 1A State Playoffs. A year prior in 2021, a seven-point road win over the Warriors kicked off a four-game winning streak, which concluded with the Panthers reaching the state semifinals.
Friday, Oct. 6: Perryville at Elkton, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Elkton 47, Perryville 6 (Oct. 14, 2016)
As mentioned in our Cecil County fall sports matchups to watch, the meeting between the Golden Elks and Panthers will be the first between the two schools on the opposite ends of the county since 2016. The showdown represents two teams that have reached the state playoffs in consecutive seasons. Perryville enters the new year looking to reach the state playoffs for the fourth straight season. Elkton begins 2023 looking to earn a spot amongst the final eight teams for the fifth consecutive year.
Friday, Oct. 20: Perryville at Bohemia Manor, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Perryville 37, Bohemia Manor 0 (Oct. 28, 2022)
Bragging rights and playoff seeding implications could very well be on the line when these two teams meet in the second to last week of the regular season.
That was the case last year in the pair’s season finale, which saw the Panthers blank the Eagles in Perryville. At the time, the win meant Perryville avoided then top seed Colonel Richardson in the regional rounds of the playoffs. The defeat extended a Bohemia Manor losing streak to three games, but may have very well jolted the Eagles beyond the regional round of the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. After the loss, Bohemia Manor rattled off back-to-back wins over Surrattsville and Colonel Richardson to reach the state playoffs.
While it may not boast the same geographic rivalry as The Susky Bowl or the The Battle of 272, a regional battle between two county foes is always bound to bring about fireworks.
Stay tuned to The Cecil Whig for previews of the upcoming fall sports season.
