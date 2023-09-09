ELKTON — In the words of Elkton head coach Mike Rossi, Friday's 27-25 Chesapeake Division loss to Harford Tech served as a tale of two halves for the Golden Elks.
The first half saw Elkton turn the ball over twice and commit multiple drive-altering penalties that helped the Cobras grow a 20-0 lead through the first three minutes of the second quarter. The Golden Elks outscored Tech 19-7 in the second half, but a late stop by the Harford Tech defense and a timely first down by Tech's offense handed Elkton its first defeat of the new season.
"It was just a couple penalties, a couple false starts, a dropped snap and a couple fumbles, but the effort from every single kid was there tonight. Every one of our guys, I'm proud of their effort and that is what matters the most," Rossi said. "We'll coach the things that we need to coach and fix those mistakes and if we do, this game is a tale of two halves and I think we know if we clean up our mistakes, our Elkton players know what we are capable of."
After a 19-yard touchdown reception by D.J. Piner slashed the Cobras' lead to two with 3:13 remaining, Elkton attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 27. Harford Tech's defense stood strong, preventing the Elks from pounding their way into the end zone. The Cobras offense followed up its defensive stand by leaning on running back Jamaal Pearl Jr, who picked up the game-ending first down on a third-and-three with 1:22 left on the clock and Elkton out of timeouts. Pearl finished with 136 rushing yards on 25 carries and a touchdown in the win.
"We were able to hold when the money was down, we were kind of able to make that last play and hold them on that two-point conversion," Harford Tech head coach Brad Hunt said. "And then execute and get a first down to run out the clock."
The Golden Elks' offense opened the night with a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, putting the Cobras in Elkton's red zone at the 17-yard line. Two plays later, Tech's Karon Evans found the end zone on a 10-yard rushing score to put Harford Tech up by seven. Following a 14-play, 78-yard drive to extend the Cobras' lead to 14, Harford Tech's Sam Roney jumped in front of a Patience Richmond pass for a pick-six to hand the Cobras a 20-0 lead with 9:40 to go in the first half.
Elkton's offense responded on the ensuing series with am 85-yard catch and run by Josh Brill and sent the Golden Elks into the half trailing 20-6. Running back Solomon Pope built upon last week's strong performance against Rising Sun with a pair of long runs to set up Elkton's offense in the second half. Pope's first rush, a 50-yard run down to the Harford Tech 10-yard line, served as the catalyst for a touchdown pass to Taino Jurry and put the Elks within seven. His second was an 84-yard rushing touchdown that put Elkton within a point, but a blocked extra-point kept the Cobras in front 20-19.
For Rossi, the defeat serves as an early learning opportunity for the Golden Elks to clean up their mental mistakes. Elkton (1-1) will visit Edgewood (1-0), another Chesapeake Division opponent, on Thursday.
"The amount of energy and passion they showed towards each other was what I was most proud about, everyone always says 'if you get up on Elkton, they fold,' but these guys are the ones that proved it wrong," Rossi said. "I have no doubt that everybody will be back on Monday ready to go because all they're caring about is the next game. I really truly commend them for how they played together through the adversity tonight."
