PERRYVILLE — The Panthers scored 37 points in last week’s shutout win over Bohemia Manor. Perryville matched its previous total, and then some, in the first half of Friday’s first round regional clash.
Perryville’s 44 points at the half was more than enough to put Sean Sandora’s team in the driver's seat and cruise to a 44-14 victory over Kent County. In just the first half, the Panthers offense recorded 261 yards of total offense, along with six touchdowns.
Kent County finished the half with no points and 40 yards of total offense.
“That was the emphasis we put on all this week, especially this week at the pregame meal, just coming out, imposing our will, hitting them in the mouth,” Sandora said of the first half dominance.” Our offensive line did a good job of that and defensively, we attacked, we played downhill.”
The offensive line continued its ability to create holes for running back Ethen Gunter, who broke off touchdown runs of 41 yards and 38 yards on his first two runs of the game. Jaiden Proctor hauled in the first of two touchdown passes from quarterback Ty Patchell to put the Panthers up 21-0 with 9:15 in the second quarter.
The reception marked the first touchdown of the year for Proctor.
“That’s my favorite route, I knew I was going to score as soon as they called it,” Proctor said of his touchdown catch in the front corner of the end zone.
Proctor picked off Kent County quarterback Matt Wade twice. The defensive back's first interception set up the Panthers’ opening scoring drive, while his second set up one of three touchdowns for senior Zach Ayers.
Proctor noted he did not play a ton in the last few games, but looked to make the best of every opportunity he was given by his coaches.
“I was ready to show out as much as I could after not starting for a couple weeks,” Proctor said. “They’re not the best team, but I still treated them like they were the best team. I just played hard.”
Sandora said confidence is key for his senior wide receiver and defensive back. He hopes Proctor’s big game on both sides of the ball can help grow his confidence as the playoffs continue.
“Jaiden has all the potential and ability in the world,” Sandora said. “This week in practice he did a very good job of attacking the ball and making plays and you knew he was due for a big game.”
Ayers found the end zone on a 13-yard rush after Proctor’s second INT to give Perryville a 35-0 lead. The Panthers do-it-all athlete found paydirt two other times with an 81-yard catch-and-run and a kick return to drop a 44-spot on the Trojans at the end of the half.
“I feel like we are finally hitting our stride, we’re finally piecing everything together towards the end of the season,” Ayers said. “If we keep doing this we’re only going to keep getting better.”
Perryville’s six-score lead allowed different Panthers to get reps in the second half. Sandora said his staff brought up younger players for the playoffs, which enabled those faces to receive valuable snaps of the field.
Freshman running back Grayson Ittner received six carries on the ground, while freshman Trevon Johnson and sophomore Tayshawn Johnson both recorded a sack on Kent’s last offensive play of the game.
“It’s great to get them an opportunity because they bust their butt in practice, whether they’re a scout team player, they do us a great job of giving us a look to prepare for our opponent,” Sandora said. “It’s just awesome to get them in the game and give them the opportunity to make some plays.”
Perryville will face the winner of No. 2 Green Street Academy and No. 7 Snow Hill.
Cecil County Scoreboard
Class 1A Playoffs
Bohemia Manor 57, Surrattsville 21 — The No. 4 Eagles will face No. 1 Colonel Richardson in the second round of the regional playoffs.
Class 2A/1A Playoffs
Harford Tech 36, North East 0 — The Indians finish their season with a 1-9 record.
Elkton 7, Cambridge South-Dorchester 6 —No. 4 Elkton will visit the top seed in the region, Rising Sun.
