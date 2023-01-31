BEL AIR — The Seahawks’ start to Saturday’s matchup across the Susquehanna was not ideal for Cecil College.
Cecil College only made six baskets in the first half, did not connect on a three-pointer, turned the ball over 13 times and trailed 45-21 at the break. The 24-point halftime deficit was too much for the Seahawks to overcome and in turn, Cecil fell to Harford Community College 81-66.
“There was just no effort today, we weren’t ready,” Cecil College Head Coach Ed Durham said. “I said yesterday in practice we just didn’t have a good practice, low energy.”
The Seahawks shot 22.2% from the field in the first half and went 0-of-8 from deep. Dominick Carrington led Cecil in scoring at the break with a team-high six points. The Fightin’ Owls went on a 26-8 run through the first 10 minutes of the game.
Harford shot 18-of-37 from the field, 6-of-14 from three and recorded seven steals in the first half. The Fightin’ Owls ended the afternoon shooting just under 42% from the field and 43.5% from three in the win.
Jahsiah Lamothe, Malik Carson, Maseo Carson and Paul Mason all finished in double figures for Harford. Jordan Strickland led the Seahawks in scoring with 13 points and Dominick Carrington added 12 points for Cecil.
“Unfortunately, we were selfish on the offensive end and had no effort on the defensive end,” Durham said. “We threw up outside shot after outside shot. We settled too much.”
Cecil’s defeat comes against a non-division opponent with Harford being a Division I NJCAA school. Cecil is 4-1 against divisional opponents and 12-10 overall.
Six of the Seahawks’ last eight games will come against divisional opponents. Cecil begins this stretch on the road against Northern Virginia Community College on Feb. 10.
The Seahawks will next play Monroe College on Sunday at home.
“If you want to put a positive spin on it, this game doesn’t hurt us from our region stand point,” Durham said. “February is huge for us.”
Even with the Seahawks in the thick of the playoff race, Durham said the loss at Harford hurts a bit more.
“Coming over here or them coming over to our place, they make a big deal out of this game,” Durham said. “We’re 30 minutes from each other and we were not ready for the fight today.”
