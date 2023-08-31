NORTH EAST — Kendie Sandridge’s North East Indians enter this season as the three time defending regional champions. The three straight appearances in the state tournament has not stopped her players from continuing to work hard and strive to improve every day in practice.
“On the first day of practice, I was amazed by their work ethic, cohesiveness and positivity,” Sandridge said. “Each player contributes to the big picture every day.”
The task for the Indians to make it four regional titles in a row will be a little challenging as they lost at least five starters from last year’s team; including four All-County players. Last season’s Player of the Year Kelsey Jennings, All-County goalie Tess Keatley, team-leading goal scorer Brin Khanjar, and Katie Goodwin all graduated from the program.
With a younger roster, the Indians will look to build another championship winning team this season led by senior forward Mallory Loveless, who was also an All-County player last season.
“Although we will miss our seniors, my returning varsity players and former JV players have stepped up in a huge way,” Sandridge said. “The returning varsity players lead by their actions and vocally to help show newcomers our core values as a program.”
Sandridge also credits good teamwork as one of the biggest keys to the Indians success the last few seasons. As long as they continue to demonstrate it on the field, it will be tough for anyone in the county to knock them off.
“This team is unique because they do not work as individuals but as a unit,” Sandridge said. “We have an awful lot of talent on this team! If they work up to their potential, the future will be bright.”
Eagles look to build on success in new regionFollowing another season finishing as the runner-ups in the 1A North region, Caitlin Gartland’s Eagles from Bohemia Manor are hungrier than ever before.
Since she began her tenure as head coach five seasons ago, Gartland has built Bo’s field hockey program into a consistent contender with high expectations.
“When I got here, we were winning no playoff games,” Gartland said. “Getting to the final and coming that close to winning again last year, I think that does motivate the girls.”
The Eagles will be playing in a different region this season, moving over to the 1A East Region where they will compete with Elkton, Kent County, and Southern High School. The Bulldogs of Southern High School reached the state tournament in back-to-back seasons.
Gartland is confident that her team can compete with anyone as they achieved a lot of success last season, despite being a very young team.
“Because of us changing regions, it’s going to be a little bit more difficult because there’s a couple of stronger teams in there”, Gartland said. “There is plenty of experience coming back and kids who had good playing time in those big games last season. I do think that will work in our favor.”
The Eagles will have some holes on their roster from last season that they must fill, as they lost All-County players Madison Usher, Katie Scott, and Lizzy Lynn to graduation. They will head into this season with a roster that is smaller yet hungrier for on-field success.
“Last season we had big key players in which everybody knew who they were,” Gartland said. “This season we have a lot of quiet, unassuming players that people are going to be less familiar with, but they are ready to make a strong impact on the field.”
Tigers looking to pick up where they left offAfter another strong campaign that saw her Tigers finish with eight regular season wins but fall just short of the regional final, Rising Sun head coach Katie Keyes is looking for her team to build off last season’s progress.
“I expect for the girls to pick up where they left off last season,” Keyes said. “The majority of our team is returning, so I think even in our scrimmage they kind of started off where they ended last year.”
Rising Sun returns All-County player from last year in junior midfielder Kendall Hurm. They will look to lead a young Rising Sun team that will also miss two other All-County players from a year ago in Anna Callaghan and Ava Stephens who both graduated.
“We did lose some solid players,” Keyes said. “However, we have a large group coming up and some were already on varsity last year. I feel that they’ve stepped into the shoes of the players from last year very well.”
The Tigers come into this season with a lot of experience and plenty of room to grow. They will look to continue to improve as the season goes on with the ultimate goal of bringing a regional title back to Rising Sun.
“Looking at the big picture, we need to continue to improve every single game,” Keyes said. “We need to look at the season as a whole as stepping stones to a playoff season. Being able to fix our mistakes and just build upon what we did each game is what is going to get us where we want to be.”
Panthers motivated for big results behind strong returning baseThere is nothing that motivates the Perryville field hockey team more than the three combined losses that they suffered last season to county rivals North East and Elkton, the third of which put an end to the Panthers’ seven-win season.
Head coach Janet Candy and her players hope to use those losses as ways to improve.
“The three losses that we had last year are daily motivators for all of my players, especially my upperclassmen”, Candy said.
The Panthers will look to avenge those losses from last season behind a very strong returning base. They return of three All-County selections from a year ago: senior forward Peyton Givens, senior midfielder Jaylin Rouselle and junior defender Jillian Gallano.
“We have a very strong returning base,” Candy said. “ All of our shooters and most of our defense is coming back, so I’m really excited.”
The Panthers have a solid group of young players coming in as well to support the returning cast, including freshman Berlyn Griffin who will take over at goalie for Lawrencia Jennings who graduated last year. With a very solid roster from top to bottom and previous defeats to motivate them, there is no reason for the Panthers to not have high hopes for this season.
“I have high expectations for this season,” Candy said. “I think we’re going to do well and hopefully surprise some people.”
Elks looking for more success as program continues to grow The field hockey program at Elkton High has grown rapidly since last season. With a mix of both young newcomers and experienced upperclassmen, head coach Deanna Jaeger will have a much larger roster to work with this season.
“We had eight freshmen come on the very first day of preseason, thanks to the county’s new middle school field hockey program,” Jaeger said. “It was very encouraging to see our number of freshmen be so large.”
The Golden Elks are coming off a .500 season a year ago that ended in a loss to North East in the regional quarterfinals. They enter this season having lost All-County midfielder AnnMarie Davenport and their leading goal scorer from last year Madeline Kyle to graduation.
They have a strong returning core, however, led by senior Lacey Eller; a 2022 All-County honorable mention. Seniors Leilah Carr, Molly Layton, and Maddie Holmes will also return.
“Our seniors this year are very strong, have three or four years of experience playing together and are looking to build up the underclassmen,” Jaeger said. “Many of them demonstrate positive leadership skills that will be a great foundation for this season.”
Elkton field hockey will also move over to the 1A East Region this season along with fellow county rival Bo Manor. Although they may have to face tougher competition as a result of the switch, the hope is that the Elkton field hockey program will continue to grow and be a contender for many years to come.
“It feels like the foundation to build a great team, starting from the top, has already been built,” Jaeger said. “This will make it possible to have a great and fun season.”
Titans looking to start fresh with new coach, young rosterThe Tome field hockey team will be led by a different voice on the sidelines this fall.
Jenn Waldron will take over the program following the retirement of longtime Head Coach Jackie Williams. Waldron previously coached at both Aberdeen and Havre de Grace High Schools.
“As a new coach, I’m kind of coming in and mixing some things up,” Waldron said.
The Titans head into this season with a very young roster, led by senior goalie Aubrey Davis. Davis is the Tome’s lone senior on a roster dominated by underclassmen.
“We have lots of freshmen,” Waldron said. “However, since we are a K-12 school, we have a team for the middle school as well. So, even those freshmen have been playing for a while.”
In addition to competing against fellow private schools in the Mid-Atlantic Independent League, Tome will get the opportunity to compete against other Cecil County schools as well with scheduled matchups this season against Elkton, Bo Manor, and Perryville.
“Playing against those bigger teams definitely offers us the ability to challenge ourselves and see how we hold up against them,” Waldron said.
Despite the large amount of change that the program has seen since last season, the young Titans are looking to surprise this season and show that they can compete with any of the top teams in the county.
“I think we have a lot of natural talent,” Waldron said. “We have some new faces who have never played before, but we also have some seasoned players who have played for some time. I think when you bring both of those perspectives together, they’re a nicely balanced team.”
