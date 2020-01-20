The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/13 thru Sunday 1/19 were as follows:
Thursday: Graham Motion trained "Robin Hood" at Laurel
Friday: Tom Iannotti trained "Savannah Roxanna" at Laurel
Saturday: Lou Albertrani trained "Honor the Fleet" in the Fire Plug Stakes (Article), Kelly Rubley trained "Alwaysmining" in the Jennings Stakes (Article) and Tim Woolley trained "Quiet Imagination" all at Laurel
Fair Hill had 18 starters last week. There were 5 wins, 2 shows and earnings of $179,493; 39% of the starters finished first, second or third.
FHTC stakes action last week was limited to Saturday for the horses based here as well as the southern group. Lou Albertrani trained Honor the Fleet (pictured above) slipped through along the rail entering the stretch in the $100,000 Fire Plug Stake to capture his first stakes as well as giving owner Frank Demarco his first stakes win. Six-year-old Honor the Fleet started his racing career as a three-year-old and has now won 5 of 16 starts, including his last two, all at Laurel. Kelly Rubley trained Alwaysmining shook clear entering the stretch and went on to win the $75,000 Jennings Stake for FHTC barn owner Runnymoore Racing. Four-year-old Alwaysmining, who started his career as a two-year-old and has run 18 times, is another one who thrives at Laurel as all 8 of his wins have been there. Mike Stidham trained Enchanted Ghost, who shipped to Fair Grounds a while ago, came back to FHTC late last week and finished third in the $75,000 Geisha Stake for owner Sean Mahoney.
At Tampa Bay Downs, Arnaud Delacour trained Jehozacat won the $50,000 Wayward Lass Stake for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables; Mike Stidham trained Classic Fit finished third in the race for Godolphin, LLC. Team Stidham had a pair of seconds on the card with Albert Park in the $125,000 Pasco Stake for Godolphin, LLC and Mo City in the $125,000 Gasparilla Stake for Stallionaire Enterprises. At Fair Grounds, Mike Stidham trained Ursula finished second in the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stake for Mt. Brilliant Stable & Orrin Ingram. Congratulations to all!
