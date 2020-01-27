The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/20 thru Sunday 1/26 were as follows:
Monday: Mike Stidham trained “Saguaro Row” in the Interborough Stakes at Aqueduct, Graham Motion trained “Fast Master” at Laurel
Sunday: Kelly Rubley trained “One Last Trial” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 13 starters last week. There were 3 wins, 1 place, 4 shows and earnings of $131,902; 62% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There was only one FHTC based stakes runner last week and it was a winner! Mike Stidham trained Saguaro Row, who stayed behind with assistant Jose Vargas (both pictured above) when her stablemates headed south, won the Listed $100,000 Interborough Stake at Aqueduct on Monday for Newtown Anner Stud & Mark Breen (owner/breeder). It was her second career stakes win and as she seems to be loving winter racing, she may be staying around here for a while longer! The southern group had a pair of back to back graded stakes wins at Gulfstream Park on Saturday starting with Graham Motion trained Mean Mary winning the Grade III $200,000 La Prevoyante Stake for owner/breeder Alex Campbell, Jr; stablemate Touriga (BRZ) finished third in the race for owner Kiyoshi Maekawa. In the following race, Shug McGaughey trained Pink Sands won the $200,000 Grade II Inside Information Stake for Gainesway Stable & Andrew Rosen. Yesterday at Sam Houston Race Park, Mike Stidham trained Powell finished third in the $100,000 Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint Stake for FHTC barn owner David Ross and Pixelate finished third in the $200,000 Texas Turf Mile Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin, LLC. Congratulations to all!
