NORTH EAST - The Fellowship of Chrisitan Athletes defeated Tome in a Capital Area Lacrosse League match 20-11 Monday.

The FCA squad showed led 10-6 at halftime and doubled their scoring output by the end of the night. The win moved FCA to 2-0 in league play and 6-1-1 overall.

CJ Summa and Ashley Waldhauser both had huge nights on the field, producing more than half the offensive for their team.

Summa led the way with 6 goals and Waldhauser added 5 goals. Natalie MACRI and Vicky Meeker scored 3 goals each with Sadie Loskot scoring twice and Paige Davis finding the net as well.

Landen Cain has had a seamless transition from the hardwood of basketball to the world of lacrosse this season.

Cain once again led Tome with 5 goals. Ainsley Carrillo added 3 goals while Maggie Evans, Sarah Swoboda and Campbell Walker scored once each.

