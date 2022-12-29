NORTH EAST — Despite the two schools being less than a mile from each other, it has been over four years since Elkton and Tri-State Christian met on the court.
That streak was snapped on Thursday in the semifinals of the Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament. Unlike the previous matchup in 2018 which saw the Crusaders prevail in a 14-point win, this game went in favor of the Golden Elks.
Elkton’s 58-51 victory over Tri-State was highlighted by a quick start and 12-5 run by the Elks through the first seven minutes and 35 seconds of game action. The lead for Elkton would dwindle away in the final 2:25 of the first quarter, as Tri-State went on a 10-0 run of their own. The Crusaders early push was capped off by a Jeremiah Falko dunk in the waining seconds of the quarter to grab a 15-12 lead.
Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. was pleased with his team’s start, but noted turnovers played a factor in Tri-State gaining momentum at the end of the first quarter.
“The energy in the first quarter was very good,” Givens said. “Then we started making turnovers and they were capitalizing on them. We weren’t making baskets, but they were able to capitalize, so that’s how they were coming back in the game.”
A Crusaders triple extended Tri-State’s advantage to six to begin the second quarter. The early Tri-State score would be the only points the Crusaders put up in the second quarter until 1:11 remained in the half.
Between the two Tri-State scores, Elkton went on a 19-3 run, turning a six-point deficit into a 13-point lead, which was cut down to a 12-point, 33-21 Elkton advantage as the first half concluded. Elkton’s main source of scoring in the second frame came from freshman Kabali Kajubi. Kajubi totaled 12 of Elkton’s 21 total second quarter points.
“We sort of regrouped for a couple of minutes there to put ourselves in a position where even going to the very end we had enough to win,” Givens said of Elkton’s second quarter push.
The Crusaders whittled away at the Elkton lead in the third quarter. With less than 3:45 left in the third quarter the Crusaders only trailed the Golden Elks by four, before baskets by Zyan Williams and Jayden Nichols pushed the lead back to eight for Elkton.
Tri-State did not go away and exhibited more fight in the final frame, including the Crusaders cutting a 10-point Elkton lead with 4:49 left down to six points in less than 90 seconds. The Golden Elks utilized the charity stripe in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory.
Efficient second half shooting by Tri-State helped the Crusaders regain momentum and keep the game close. Tri-State connected on six triples in the final two quarters with three coming from junior Jackson Sartin. Sartin ended the night with a game-high 17 points.
Givens credited his squad for limiting Tri-State in the paint and praised the Crusaders for adjusting with their ability to score from the perimeter.
“I think that was crucial, that was one of our main things to keep teams out of the paint, but to their advantage, they made some baskets,” Givens said. “[Sartin] kept them in the ball game and to his credit he did a good job.”
Kajubi’s high-scoring second quarter helped the freshman end the night with a team-high 15 points. Kajubi was one of four different Elkton players to score at least six points in one quarter.
Brian Pearson did so with eight points in the first quarter, Jayden Nichols totaled eight points in the third frame and Kenton Minter put up six points in the fourth.
“We just had a few people who took the stage at certain times to keep us where we needed to be,” Givens said.
The win advances Elkton in the Green and Gold Holiday Tournament. The Golden Elks will face Perryville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a tournament title on the line. In the pair’s first matchup on Dec. 20, Elkton defeated the Panthers 56-42.
