RISING SUN — The Tigers had an open look to tie Thursday night's anticipated matchup between two-loss Fallston and undefeated Rising Sun. The Tigers were not able to connect on the last-second heave.
Jillian Ragan's shot fell just wide of the rim off an inbounds play with 4.2 seconds remaining and sealed the Cougars' 40-37 win. Fallston picked up its ninth victory of the year. The defeat marked the first loss of the season for Rising Sun. Prior to Thursday, the Tigers won their first 13 matchups.
"It was one of the only open looks from three that we got all night, we just weren't able to connect," Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt said of Ragan's shot. "I told the kids it's not one play that lost the game. We had every opportunity and we just didn't capitalize."
Rising Sun trailed 35-28 to start the final quarter and opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to cut the Fallston lead down to four points. The Tigers' push was in part due to Sun reaching the bonus. Down the stretch however, Rising Sun was unable to capitalize on the one-and-one opportunities, going 5-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Sun's struggles from the free throw line were prevalent throughout and the Tigers finished the evening with a free-throw percentage of 34%. Stoudt felt Sun's inability to convert its free throws served as the difference-maker.
"That's been plaguing us all season, in a game like tonight we can't afford to miss those free throws," Stoudt said. "They got them at practice but they're struggling in the game."
Rising Sun trailed at the end of the first quarter after Fallston went on an 8-2 run to start. The Tigers rallied back and by halftime held a 22-19 lead. Sun outscored the Cougars 13-6 in the second quarter. Fallston answered with a quick start to the third quarter and an 11-3 surge that put the Cougars back in front.
"Once we settled in and started getting steals, we were able to rattle their guards," Stoudt said of the Tigers' second quarter. "It was a game of runs, it'd go one way and come back the other."
The Cougars' offensive attack was led by Ayla Galloway's double-double. The Fallston junior scored a game-high 19 points and posted 13 rebounds in the win. Galloway proved a force on the glass for the Cougars, helping Fallston record 44 boards.
Jordan Lynch led Rising Sun in scoring with 17 points and Kendra Watters finished with six points.
The Tigers' head coach knew Fallston's size would be tough to contain entering the game.
"She was definitely a difference for them, we don't have any height or real big size inside," Stoudt said. "She could handle [the ball], she was driving to the basket."
The Cougars' win creates a logjam in the regional playoff seeding. The loss puts Rising Sun a game ahead of Fallston (9-2) and North Harford (11-2) in the Class 2A East Region. Harford Tech (8-3) sits two games back of the Tigers.
Stoudt said her team is prepared to focus on earning home court advantage in the regional playoffs with Rising Sun's first loss on the books. The Tigers will visit Perryville (3-9) on Monday.
"We have to use that to grow, learn from it and get ready for the three games next week," Stoudt said of the loss. "We just got to take care of business, control what we can the rest of the way."
