From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 2/15 thru Sunday 2/21 were as follows:
Sunday: Niall Saville trained “Moti” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 9 starters last week. There was 1 win, 2 places, 2 shows and earnings of $30,184; 56% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Once again Mother Nature did not cooperate with racing schedules everywhere, including here, so there were only 9 FHTC runners last week. There weren’t any FHTC based stakes starters however trainer Mike Trombetta shipped Lucky Stride up from his Gulfstream Park winter base to Laurel where she won the $100,000 Nellie Morse Stake on Saturday for Sonata Stable (video); it was her second stakes win in a row. As for the southern group, Arnaud Delacour trained Eres Tu finished second in the $100,000 Grade III Royal Delta Stake at Gulfstream Park on Saturday for owners/breeders Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson. Congratulations to all!
Fortunately we are in the last week of February and it looks like the temperatures might start on an upward trend though there are no guarantees from the forecasters who are constantly changing things. Last week’s snow/ice storm was the most challenging to date this winter and hopefully the last; we continue to be on the “one day at a time plan” and do the best we can.
