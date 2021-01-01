From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 12/21 thru Sunday 12/27 were as follows:
Saturday: Arnaud Delacour trained “Eres Tu” in the Grade III Allaire Dupont Stakes at Laurel
Fair Hill had 16 starters last week.There was 1 win, 2 places, 5 shows and earnings of $159,922; 50% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There were only two FHTC based stakes runners last week, both on Saturday, one on the east coast and one on the west. Arnaud Delacour trained Eres Tu (pictured above), who did not go south with the rest of her stablemates, won the Grade III $150,000 Allaire DuPont Stake at Laurel (Article) for owners/breeders Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson; it was her first graded stakes win and third win in a row. At Santa Anita, Graham Motion trained Sharing finished third in the Grade I $300,000 American Oaks for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable. As for the southern based trainers, Shug McGaughey trained Vigilantes Way won the $75,000 Tropical Park Oaks at Gulfstream Park for FHTC barn owner/breeder Phipps Stable and Mike Stidham trained Pixelate won the $75,000 Woodchopper Stake at Fair Grounds for owner/breeder Godolphin. Congratulations to all!
The November/December edition of the Fair Hill Foundations newsletter, The Fair Hill Bugle, contains several interesting articles led by the news that the FEI has given final confirmation to the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill. You can read about it along with other Fair Hill news here.
Christmas is behind us, most of the ice and snow has melted and temperatures have moderated a bit, a trend that hopefully continues. Thursday marks the end of 2020 and Friday the start of 2021 — let’s hope for a return of some form of normalcy. Stay safe and healthy in the meantime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.