From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/25 thru Sunday 1/31 were as follows:
Thursday: Niall Saville trained “Moti” at Charles Town
Friday: Edwin Merryman trained “Solea”, Kelly Rubley trained “Order for Porky” and “M. J.’s Lady” all at Laurel
Saturday: Austin Trites trained “Alwaysmining” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 20 starters last week. There were 5 wins, 2 places, 1 show and earnings of $103,896; 40% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There were no FHTC based stakes runners last week, but at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Greatest Honour, who spent several months here last summer learning how to be a race horse, swept past the leaders and drew off to win the $200,000 Grade III Holy Bull Stake for trainer Shug McGaughey and owner/breeder Courtland Farm. Greatest Honor was making his first start since breaking his maiden in late December at Gulfstream; he certainly looks to have a bright future. Congratulations to all.
After enduring a very cold and windy morning last Friday (see photo above), the weekend turned out to be the calm before the winter storm which we are in the midst of now. So far we haven’t gotten nearly as much snow as is forecast but the about 2” we have is covered in about 1” of ice making things a bit treacherous around here. It has been primarily sleeting since very early this morning and is supposed to turn back to snow later today into tomorrow. Instead of our usual day to day planning strategy, we are on the hour to hour plan at the moment.
