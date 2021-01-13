From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/4 thru Sunday 1/10 were as follows:
Friday: Edwin Merryman trained “Solea” at Laurel, Andy Simoff trained “Hard Belle” at Penn National
Sunday: Mike Trombetta trained “Royal Number” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 28 starters last week. There were 3 wins, 4 places, 3 shows and earnings of $104,355; 36% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There was no FHTC based stakes action last week so when Royal Number (pictured above) easily won his race at Laurel on Saturday for trainer Mike Trombetta and owners Larry Johnson and R.D.M. Racing Stable, we decided to use a picture of him on the update. His unusual facial markings and blue right eye certainly catch everyone’s eye when he passes by. Royal Number began his racing career in late September last year and in his five starts to date has two wins, one second and one third; best of luck this year as a three year old!
We’ve made it through another week of winter, the first one without any precipitation so things around here are slowly drying up. We’ve managed to clean up most of the mess from the ice storm last month so will hopefully be ready for the next weather challenge.
