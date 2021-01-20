From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/11 thru Sunday 1/17 were as follows:
Wednesday: Mark Shuman trained “Trifor Gold” at Penn National
Thursday: Mark Shuman trained “Broad Storm” at Charles Town
Friday: Graham Motion trained “Good Measure” and Mike Trombetta trained “Lookin Dynamic”, “Paradise Song” and “Point Driven” all at Laurel, Chuck Lawrence trained “Honor Run” at Penn National
Fair Hill had 24 starters last week. There were 7 wins, 4 places, 3 shows and earnings of $184,234; 58% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In very limited FHTC based stakes action last week, Mike Trombetta trained Kiss the Girl finished second in the $75,000 Geisha Stake on Saturday at Laurel for Three Diamonds Farm. As for the southern based group also on Saturday, Mike Trombetta trained Lucky Stride won the $50,000 Wayward Lass Stake at Tampa Bay Downs for Sonata Stable; Shug McGaughey trained On the Town finished second in the race for Courtland Farms. At Fair Grounds, Mike Stidham trained Proxy finished second in the $200,000 Grade 3 Lecomte Stake for owner/breeder Godolphin. Congratulations to all!
For those of you that don’t know, owners can send their young horses to FHTC for their early education and they can stay here until they leave to race for the first time. Everything they need to run from identification now done with digital tattooing, starting gate schooling including approval to race as well as coggins tests which are necessary for all horses annually can be done here. Good Measure (pictured above), a three year old filly, left FHTC by van on Friday morning to run for the first time in the first race at Laurel Park that day. She certainly made her owner/breeder Glenangus Farm, trainer Graham Motion and his team proud as she rallied entering the stretch and fought gamely to win the race! After she was cooled out and bandaged up, she got back on the van for the ride home where her stall and dinner were waiting; I imagine she slept well that night!
We are now past the halfway point in January — people are already talking about the Kentucky Derby. The sun is shining today so all is good.
