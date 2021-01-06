From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 12/28 thru Sunday 1/3 were as follows:
Wednesday: Tim Woolley trained “Weallwegot” at Penn National
Friday: Graham Motion trained “Jimmy P” at Tampa Bay Downs
Sunday: Mike Trombetta trained “Xmasinthecity” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 28 starters last week. There were 3 wins, 6 places, 3 shows and earnings of $152,530; 43% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Once again, there were only two FHTC based stakes runners last week, both on New Year’s Day, one on the east coast and one on the west. Graham Motion trained True Valour (IRE) finished second in the Grade II $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stake at Santa Anita for owner Larry Johnson. At Aqueduct, Hold the Salsa finished third in the $150,000 Jerome Stake for owner, breeder and trainer Richard Lugovich. Congratulations to all!
Fortunately, 2021 arrived without much fanfare around here particularly in the weather department; hopefully we continue a smooth transition into the new year. Each day that goes by brings us closer to spring and all the new beginnings that come with it; definitely something to look forward to.
