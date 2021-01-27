From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 1/18 thru Sunday 1/24 were as follows:
Monday: Andy Simoff trained “Redeem Eddie” at Laurel
Wednesday: Bernard Dunham trained “Super Garner” at Charles Town, Andy Simoff trained “Meet Me at Mundis” at Penn National
Friday: Mark Shuman trained “Ego Trip”, Luisita Cuprill trained “Emperadora”, Mike Trombetta trained “Silent Service” and “Redacted Report” all at Laurel
Sunday: Graham Motion trained “Promise the World” at Laurel
Fair Hill had 30 starters last week. There were 8 wins, 1 place, 4 shows and earnings of $179,569; 43% of the starters finished first, second or third.
In very limited FHTC stakes action last week, Mike Trombetta trained Bella Aurora, whis is based at Laurel, won the $100,000 Interborough Stake at Aqueduct on Monday for Country Life Farm; Mike Stidham trained Saguaro Row, based at FHTC, finished third in the race for owners Newtown Anner Stud Farm and Mark Breen. As for the southern group, Shug McGaughey trained Performer won the $125,000 Grade III Fred W. Hooper Stake for owner/breeders Phipps Stable & Claiborne Farm. Congratulations to all.
