From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 2/1 thru Sunday 2/7 were as follows:
Thursday: Kelly Rubley trained “My Man Pots N Pans” at Laurel
Friday: Tim Ritchey trained “Lord Simba” at Penn National
Sunday: Lou Albertrani trained “Galilean Moon” and Jeremias Castro trained “Mo American” both at Laurel
Fair Hill had 24 starters last week. There were 4 wins, 3 places, 3 shows and earnings of $106,490; 42% of the starters finished first, second or third.
There was only one FHTC based stakes runner last week; Mike Trombetta trained Royal Number finished fourth in the $250,000 Grade III Withers Stake at Aqueduct on Saturday for owners Larry Johnson, RDM Racing Stable and Mike Trombetta. As for the southern group, all three were at Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday and trained by Arnaud Delacour. Be Sneaky finished second in the $150,000 Suncoast Stake for FHTC barn owner/breeder Lael Stables and Eons finished second in the $175,000 Grade III Tampa Bay Stake for owner Mark Grier (Talk or Listen finished fourth in the race for FHTC barn owner Lael Stables). Congratulations to all!
Rather than dwell on the weather yet again, suffice it to say it’s still winter and that’s not going to change any time soon per Punxsutawney Phil! There are a couple of other interesting things I decided to bring to your attention. Local writer Joe Clancy wrote a very informative article in the February issue of the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred titled “Federal Future: Racing must learn to live with the new law.” The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 will bring vast change to the country’s racing industry when it takes effect on July 1, 2022; many changes have already taken effect with more to follow. It is definitely a good read; click here if you are interested.
Last week, the US Equestrian and NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts announced the winner of the John Deere “Share How You Care” contest. It was won by Mary Coldren who is the competition director for the new Maryland 5-Star Event at Fair Hill; you can read about it here. The NTRA Advantage Equine Discounts Program began as a Thoroughbred industry purchasing program and now represents more than one million members and numerous equine breeds. At FHTC, we have been purchasing John Deere tractors and other equipment through the program for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.