From a statement from Fair Hill Training Center’s Manager Sally Goswell:
The wins by Fair Hill Training Center based horses from Monday 2/8 thru Sunday 2/14 were as follows:
Friday: Mark Shuman trained “Nokomis” at Penn National
Fair Hill had 13 starters last week. There was 1 win, 1 place, 3 shows and earnings of $42,653; 38% of the starters finished first, second or third.
Mother Nature wreaked havoc last week on racing just about everywhere & this week’s forecast does not look promising; as a result, there were only 13 FHTC runners, none of which were in stakes races. There were only a few stakes runners from the southern group including Mike Stidham trained Proxy who finished second in the $400,000 Grade 2 Risen Star Stake at Fair Grounds on Saturday for owner/breeder Godolphin. Congratulations to all!
Fair Hill owners and trainers got some good news from the New York Racing Association on Saturday when they announced they are offering a shipping incentive program to horses based at FHTC beginning April 1st, the start of Aqueduct’s spring meet. You can read more about the program here. I imagine when that time comes, winter will be over (fingers crossed!) and we will see more horses heading north from here to run.
