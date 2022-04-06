Patterson Mill softball senior pitcher Madison "May Day" Knight pitched eight shutout innings and ended a fantastic game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the Huskies past Rising Sun 2-0.
The extra-inning affair saw two of Maryland's top pitchers dueling it out through seven scoreless innings. Knight, a Syracuse commit, scored Kenzie Knight, her little sister, from second in the extra frame.
Rising Sun Pitcher Cadence Williams, a South Alabama commit, was equally as brilliant on Monday.
"I was asked, second guess, if I had to do it over again: would I walk (Knight)?" Rising Sun coach Paul Taylor said. "If it was a playoff game, yes I would have walked her. A game like this, we are going to go face to face. We are going to face each other and give the person a chance."
Faith McCullough nearly put Rising Sun ahead with a line drive to left field and a runner on second but the burner fell just foul.
Taylor commended his team for their effort in a playoff-like atmosphere that they plan to build on the experience moving forward.
"I saw a fighting spirit," Taylor said. "They wanted it. That is refreshing to me. They had been winning and winning and (today) I could see the bitterness losing that game. They will be even more hungry to play. The more games we have like this, the more we are prepared for that run. These are games, it could be next time we get the base hit at the right time."
Patterson Mill coach Jeff Horton said Rising Sun showed their toughness all day, and it will serve both teams well to be tested early in the season.
"Rising Sun, to their credit, hit the ball as well as anyone has against (Knight) so far," Horton said. "Those girls came out hungry and the thing is when you are locked in to a situation like that, our defense has not been tested like that and luckily I was able to put the girls in the right positions. The hit to left (by McCullough) that could have been a game changer."
Williams scattered four hits with two walks. Knight gave up two hits and one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.