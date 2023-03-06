ELKTON — The Golden Elks' quest for a state title came to an end against Baltimore County's New Town High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Titans used a 38-point first half to take control in its road matchup against Elkton, leading to a 64-28 win. New Town's Cam Sparrow led the offensive attack with a trio of three's in the first half, en route to 15 points in the first two quarters. Sparrow finished the afternoon with a game-high 17 points.
Elkton's offense was unable to muster up any points early, falling to a 6-0 deficit in the opening two minutes. The Elks would not get on the scoreboard until the five minute and 11 second mark with a free throw from Zyan Williams.
New Town held an eight-point lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. believed intimidation played a factor in the matchup, citing the size advantage New Town possessed entering Saturday afternoon.
"They saw how big the team was and as the game went on, they could see the kids could jump, they could see the kids could dunk, they could see almost everybody on the team could shoot the basketball," Givens Sr. said. "We didn't really have a ball handler who could bring the ball up the court with confidence."
New Town grew its lead to begin the second quarter, controlling a 14-point lead. Elkton responded midway through the second with a three-point play by Jaden Nichols, cutting the lead down to 10 points.
The Titans, however, responded with a 13-0 push to close out the half. New Town took a 23-point advantage into halftime. The second half proved more of the same for New Town, outscoring the Golden Elks 26-13 in the last two quarters.
New Town implemented pressure on the Elkton offense throughout the afternoon. Givens felt the Golden Elks' inability to move the basketball on offense contributed to the Titans' success with the press.
"Nobody wanted to touch the ball, they kept going away from the ball," Givens Sr. said. "The press was not an aggressive press, it was just a press. They just couldn't handle that."
Williams led the Elks in scoring with nine points, while K.J. Minter totaled seven points for Elkton.
"He would drive to the basket and that was one of the things we worked on in practice last night," Givens Sr. said of Minter. "Telling our kids we want to drive to the basket."
Elkton finished their 2022-2023 season with a record of 19-4, while capturing its first regional title in 14 years. Despite the disappointing way to end the season, Givens is proud of his team's accomplishments throughout the year.
"They won a number of games, we had a lot of injuries, we had kids that couldn't show up for a number of reasons," Givens Sr. said. "The kids continued to fight and pull together. It was a good group."
