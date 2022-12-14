RISING SUN — A two-handed slam by Elkton's Kabali Kajubi may have very well cemented the Golden Elks' first win of the winter season on Tuesday night.
The freshman guard's dunk in the second quarter of Elkton's 59-9 victory over Rising Sun extended the Elks' lead to 34 points and saw Elkton hold a 36-point advantage by the end of the first half. Kajubi recorded 14 points in the first half, finished with 20 points on the night and led the Golden Elks in scoring on the stats sheet.
"I was feeling pretty good today," Kajubi said. "We got the dub as a team."
Elkton began the game with a high-scoring first quarter, putting up 17 points in the first frame, while limiting Rising Sun to just three points. The second quarter proved more of the same for the Golden Elks.
Elkton started the second quarter with an 8-2 run before a timeout by the Golden Elks with 5:41 to go in the second quarter. Out of the Elkton timeout, the Golden Elks ended the first half on a 16-0 run. By halftime, Elkton held a 41-5 advantage.
"I think we played pretty good, there are some things we could have did better," Kajubi said. "At the end of the day we closed it out."
In the final half of play, Elkton outscored Rising Sun 18-4, allowing one point in the third quarter and three points in the final quarter of play. Brian Pearson and Obote Briscoe Jr. finished the game with 6 points for Elkton, alongside Kajubi's double digit performance.
Throughout the night, Elkton forced Rising Sun turnovers, played aggressive on the boards and limited Rising Sun from scoring in the paint. Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens felt his team played well, but believes they can improve in multiple areas as the season stretches on.
"We played well, but we didn't play as well as I thought we could have, not taking anything away from [Rising Sun's] game plan," Givens said. "I still thought our kids had to go out there and hold themselves accountable. I don't care who you are playing or where you are, you've got to do that. In some instances it was done and some instances it was not."
Givens noted his team lacked a fast pace in transition throughout the night.
"That is supposed to be our forte, when we play basketball we play that zone. We move the ball up and down the floor, up and down the floor," Givens said. "That did not happen tonight."
Rising Sun's John Stanley led the Tigers in scoring with four points, while Wyatt McDowell added three points at the charity stripe for Rising Sun. Patrick Rosenberger and Tyler Stoudt both added a point for the Tigers.
Rising Sun (1-2) will visit Bohemia Manor (0-2) on Friday night. Elkton (1-1) will host North Harford (0-3) on Friday night.
