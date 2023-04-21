PERRYVILLE — One day after a low-scoring victory against Havre De Grace, the Elkton bats came alive in its Thursday afternoon matchup against Perryville.
The Golden Elks combined for 10 runs in the first and fourth innings to secure their sixth win of year with a 12-7 victory over the Panthers. Elkton's scoring began with a four-run first inning, including an RBI-single by Kylee Straining and a two-run double by Simone Foye.
It would be the first of two key at bats for Foye. The Elkton senior broke open the game in the fourth inning with a fly ball that found its way into the outfield and extended the Elks' advantage to eight.
Carley Esterling, Sophie Miller and Molly Layton each drove in a run for Elkton in the fourth inning, alongside Foye's three-run base knock.
"It was very big, we started off early and had a little more room to come out and hit," Foye said. "It gets the team hype and off the bench. When we're hitting the ball it gives our team confidence at the plate."
The early offensive support by Elkton allowed junior pitcher Madelyn Holmes to do her thing in the circle for the Golden Elks. Holmes would pitch a complete game for Elkton, giving up nine hits and striking out four Perryville batters.
"It really changes the game and it changes the mindset of a pitcher," Holmes said of the run support. "As a pitcher, if you're already down by a couple runs, you're already looking to minimize the amount of runs scored. If you're confident with your team it's easier to pitch in the circle."
After giving up a two-run double to Perryville's Kylee Seidle in the second inning, Holmes would allow just one more run through the first five innings of play.
Holmes, however, faced back-to-back jams in the sixth and seventh inning, which saw the Panthers chip away at their deficit. Perryville's Bella Sapanero, Taegan Spier and Emma Bowman all totaled RBIs in the final two innings of play.
Holmes only needed one more out after Bowman's RBI cut Elkton's lead to five runs. Despite the possibly of being relieved of her pitching duties, Holmes told the Elkton coaching staff she wanted to finish the game out.
The Elkton junior ended the afternoon on the very next batter she faced, forcing a ground ball to shortstop Katelyn McCullough who got the ball across the diamond for the final out of the game.
"I was confident in my team behind me to get that last out," Holmes said. "I'm big on my team and I love my team."
Perryville will visit Bel Air on Friday, followed by another road matchup against Fallston on Monday. Elkton will host Bohemia Manor on Friday and visit Edgewood on Monday.
