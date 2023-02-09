JOPPATOWNE — Sadie Cooper found herself as one the top 10 finishers in a pair of events at Wednesday’s District VII Swimming Championships.
The Elkton senior finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and earned a spot on the podium with her third place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Cooper scored 27 points in her two individual events for the Golden Elks.
Cooper finished with a time of 1:16.17 in the breaststroke and a 1:04.82 in the freestyle event.
“I had talked to another coach that’s here for another team I swim for and he had some encouraging words and I did what he suggested during the race,” Cooper said. “I think that is what help me do better and PR today.”
Elkton Head Coach Pat Cline said Cooper put a lot of her focus in on the 100-yard freestyle entering the girls competition. Cline added the Elkton senior excelled in the breaststroke, an event she competed in at last year’s state championships.
“This is kind of where she was last year at this time, which is good,” Cline said. “A third place going against those girls, it is really nice.”
Cara Pennington added a pair of top five finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Pennington’s fifth place time of 2:19.35 scored the Elks 14 points in the 200 freestyle. The freshman swimmer added another 15 points for Elkton in the 500 with a final time of 6:09.63.
Cline said it is harder to get a gauge on where his swimmers are in the longer events. The Golden Elks head swimming coach praised Pennington for her ability to compete in both events as a freshman.
“I’m really happy with how she did and being a freshman [placing in the top five] and being able to really put in the work to do it, it’s really nice to see,” Cline said.
Junior Mattea Marra placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12.13) for Elkton. Marra and Cooper were both members of the Elks’ 200-yard medley relay team, which finished with a time of 2:14.77 and placed seventh. Pennington joined the pair in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing in fifth place with a time of 4:42.48. The Golden Elks finished in seventh place as a team with 157 points.
Rising Sun swimmers Severin Abbey and Paige Sullivan represented the Tigers in the girls meet. Abbey finished in 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:11.92) and took home 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.52).
Elkton and Rising Sun return to Magnolia Middle School on Feb. 18 for the Class 3A-2A-1A North Regional Championships with an opportunity to make it to the state championships.
Cline said as the season begins to wind down, his job as a coach focuses on giving his athletes ample recovery as he aims to help them see their times drop in the coming weeks.
“Swimming is one of the sports where you kind of have to rest for a big meet, so it is kind of hard to tell where they really are,” Cline said. “To see where they are now, with some rest I think they are going to drop a lot of time.”
