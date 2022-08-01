ELKTON — For the second time in the month of July, 120 golfers broke out their putters and nine-irons for a noteworthy cause in Cecil County.
VFW Post 8175 and the VFW Auxiliary Post hosted its fifth annual golf tournament at the Chesapeake Bay Golf Course in Rising Sun. The tournament benefited the Maryland VFW, Wounded Warriors Programs and other VFW and VFW Auxiliary programs across the county.
Charles McCoy is in his fifth year of running the tournament and has served as the commander of VFW Post 8175 for 21 years. McCoy, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime member of the VFW, estimates the tournament raised $80,000 to $90,000 since its inception.
“We help all veterans, not just local ones,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the golfers attending the event were not the only people to help raise money for the veterans programs. McCoy is the owner of McCoy Builders and said a lot of his customers, including those unable to attend, donated to the event. He noted there was a high amount of golfers interested in entering a team in the tournament.
“I had to turn down some people because there was that many people,” McCoy said.
Scott Stenta was a member of one of the 30 teams entered and said he has golfed at the event every year. Stenta is the team manager for the Cecil County American Legion baseball team and says he supports different veterans organizations such as the VFW.
Stenta played in a similar golf tournament earlier in July with proceeds going towards Toys for Tots.
“It’s VFW, so I am all about supporting our veterans and military,” Stenta said. “It’s a feel good type of thing.”
McCoy credits multiple organizations for coming out to help volunteer during the tournament including Elkton’s Cub Scout Pack and Troop 22 and the Bayside Community Network.
The VFW is the charter organization for Pack and Troop 22. Committee Chair Carrie Linton of Pack and Troop 22 said they try to find ways to support the VFW’s activities whenever possible. The scouts helped give out breakfast to golfers and recited the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the tournament’s start.
The troop also serves breakfast at the VFW and places flags at the graves of veterans on Memorial Day weekend. Linton said helping out the VFW is a part of the scout law.
“Part of the scout law is serving others,” Linton said. “That’s kind of a big thing and giving back to the community.”
Along with the groups volunteering at the event, McCoy praised the entire community support for making the event possible.
“You can’t ask for anything more for people helping out,” McCoy said.
The tournament gave out prizes to the top three teams, hosted a 50/50 raffle and held opportunities for golfers to win a variety of different door prizes.
Editors Note: A previous version of this story stated Chesapeake Bay Golf Course to be in Elkton. It has been corrected to Rising Sun.
