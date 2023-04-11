ELKTON — Through the first 25 minutes of play in Elkton’s matchup on Tuesday against Rising Sun, the Elks were unable to find the back of the net. AnnMarie Davenport’s opening draw of the second half provided a much-needed spark for the Elkton offense.
After the Elks won the face-off, Davenport got the ball to teammate Mattea Marra, who weaved her way down the field between Rising Sun defenders and got a shot behind Rising Sun goalie Alice Mackie. The goal would mark the first of five goals in the final half of play for the Golden Elks, en route to a 5-3 Elkton victory.
Davenport said she tries get the ball to Marra after winning the draw. Marra added Elkton’s ability to win in the circle played a crucial part in the victory.
“We were working the ball around and were able to get control from the circle,” Marra said.
“I try to draw it towards Mattea,” Davenport added about her mindset in the circle. “I think we work well together as a team.”
Marra’s goal kickstarted the first of two scores on the day for the midfielder. Her second goal came with roughly four minutes to go in the game and gave Elkton a two-goal advantage.
Davenport also found the back of the net twice in the second half. Her first goal tied the game at three, after Rising Sun’s Abby Bolz tallied her second score of the game and gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Davenport’s second goal served as the game-altering score that would put the Golden Elks up 4-3 and keep Elkton ahead for good.
Davenport recorded her second goal with eight minutes to go in the game.
“We needed to control the ball more,” Davenport said of the message for Elkton entering the second half. “I feel like in the first half we were just really frustrated and really excited to play Rising Sun because we know a lot of [the players]. It was just a fun game overall and I think we just pulled through towards the end.”
Elkton’s slow start on offense in the first half largely came from the play of Rising Sun’s goalie. Mackie made multiple saves in the first half that kept the Tigers in the game, including four saves on free shots that would have put the Golden Elks ahead.
Elkton Head Coach Makynzie Barton said the Elks’ early offensive woes came down to shooting and playing as a team.
“That issue was just not shooting right at her stick,” Barton said. “Second issue was just working as a team, no one is a hero in this game and just working together, working the ball up the field and being smarter about passes and shots.”
Marra added the Elks knew they had the ability to break through on offense in the second half, they just had to execute.
“We knew we could do it, we knew we had all the skills,” Marra said. “We wanted to shoot at the ground, shoot low, shoot where she can’t get it and not right at her stick.”
Elkton’s Emma Huss found the back of the net once for the Golden Elks. Alongside Bolz’s pair of goals, Ava Stephens scored a goal for the Tigers. Rising Sun will visit North East on Thursday.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Golden Elks. Elkton’s previous win came on March 28 in a 10-5 win over Bohemia Manor. The Elks will be back on the field on March 18 at home against North East.
For Davenport, Marra and the rest of the Elks, the win was much-needed.
“It feels good, I didn’t like our losing streak,” Davenport said. “We needed a win today.”
