ELKTON — Elkton football came out to face a Fallston team that had only been beaten at home once this year. Elkton wanted people to know that they are a contender.
The Golden Elks made that statement Friday with a 48-21 thumping of the Cougars, giving them just their second loss of the season and advancing Elkton to the third round of the Class 1A/2A MPSSAA football state playoffs.
Elkton (7-3) took control early and never let Fallston to get closer than seven points in the first half. A big third quarter kick return for touchdown by Torrien Newton pushed the lead to 38 points and the Elks never looked back.
“Offensively we did what we do,” Elkton coach Matt Feeney said. “Defensively we had to slow down their quarterback (Aiden Dixon) and limit him. We just tried to limit the big plays and that was the game plan.”
It worked out nicely for Elkton as they consistently kept Fallston out of the end zone and got some big plays from quarterback Jayden Triplett, wide receiver Kyrie Tyson, wide receiver Amir Bolton as well as running backs Ian Brown and Brandon Turner.
It would not have happened, though, had the big push up front given the Elks some big momentum.
“We executed well,” Feeney said. “The offensive line did a great job.”
Elkton now awaits its Friday night opponent for Round 3.
