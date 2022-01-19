Many basketball teams hope to have a great combination of players that they can put out on the court together.
Those leaders that can go out and, with their abilities, combine for a special tandem. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Karl Malone and John Stockton. Lebron James and Anthony Davis.
In the case of the Elkton Lady Elks, it is blessed with a trio of young ladies that are coming together to form a formidable bond.
The balanced scoring of seniors Peyton Hardy, Akirah Watson and Mikayla Jefferson has been a key part of Elkton's recent success on the hardwood.
Defenses have had their hands full with the trio, with all averaging near 10 points per game.
“I knew they were going to be good,” Elkton coach Gave Sherriod said. “They are finally learning how to play basketball without being robotic with it. We are in a stretch here where we are playing really, really good basketball.”
Learning to play together and getting everything in sync has been huge for Elkton in the month of January.
“They are going to where the play needs to be,” Sherrod said. “Instead of improvising sometimes. Doing what they know how to do. We are just improving in all facets and our defense has been great. We are going to be very tough to score on.”
Sherrod said that Peyton is one of the most intense competitors he has coached.
“Peyton is scrappy,” Sherrod said. “She knows how to attack the basket mad she is one of the hardest workers I have ever been around. Then Akirya is getting better in terms of getting her shot but being selfless and she isn’t killing us when her shot is not falling. She is playing hard. Then Mikayla, she has come so far. Those shots from the corner and her tenacity on defense. They are all playing extremely confident right now and they trust each other which is a big part of it.”
After a tough stretch at the beginning of the season, it was a matter of putting into the game how they were practicing.
“Our defense has been really good,” Sherrod said. “We just need to come out and play how we practice.”
Hardy said that the group knows what they are thinking because of how long they have been playing together.
“I love playing with them,” Hardy said. “We have been playing together since freshman year. Our chemistry is great.”
Jefferson said that they know where each other will be on a particular play.
“We know where we are going to be,” Jefferson said. “And, just playing altogether as a team.”
Watson said it is as simple as going out and doing what they know to how to do.
“We are playing together and we are focused,” Watson said. “And we are moving the ball, just playing basketball.”
A level of unselfish play has the three of them keeping defenses off balance.
“Just knowing when to do things,” Hardy said. “when to drive or pass the ball. Nobody is selfish in a negative way but we are selfish when we need to be. Just be able to work together and make it work well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.