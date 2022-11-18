BALTIMORE — Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney and company earned their fourth-consecutive trip past the regional rounds of the state playoffs this year. The accomplishment marks one heck of a challenge for the Golden Elks on Friday evening.
Elkton (6-5) will travel to Baltimore for a road test with last season’s Class 2A/1A state champion Dunbar (10-0). The Poets are one of the winningest programs in state history, with 11 state titles, including last season’s 38-6 win over South Carroll.
”We’re going to go down and give them something we haven’t seen before,” Feeney said. “None of these kids have ever seen our brand of football.”
Elkton’s head coach said the Dunbar defense plays a lot of man coverage. Feeney has faith in wide receivers Isaiah Huffstutler and D.J. Piner — who are both over 400 receiving yards on the year — along with junior Kyle “Sauce” Jackson, to beat man coverage on the outside.
“We got four guys out there receiver wise that can beat just about anybody one-on-one,” Feeney said. “It truly is a difficult thing to stay with a kid downfield when we know what we’re doing and they’re guessing what we’re doing. It’s always an advantage when you play man.”
Huffstutler said the Poets can over pursue in the secondary, based on film study throughout the week.
“With the man [coverage] and some of the speed that we have on offense I think we’ll be able to take advantage,” Huffstutler said.
Elkton quarterback Eli Latshaw noted the Poets free safety, senior Tony Hart III, is a ball hawk. The Golden Elks senior, however, is confident his receivers can make plays on the outside.
“I feel like our receivers match up really well against their corners,” Latshaw said. “I feel like we can win a lot of routes, especially with [D.J. Piner].”
The Elkton defense comes into Friday’s state quarters facing an explosive Dunbar offense. In ten games, the Poets’ offense has recorded 6,546 yards of total offense, with 2,295 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air and another 4,251 yards and 39 scores on the ground.
The Elkton defense will attempt to limit a Dunbar offense that is averaging just under 48 points per game on the season and a staggering 54 points its last three contests. Feeney knows containing the Poets offense will be a difficult task.
“I feel like if we play sound football we should be able to limit them. They’ve got home run hitters, no one is pulling punches, they’ve got guys with offers all over the place,” Feeney said. “If we play gap control defense, which when we’re on, I feel like we can play with anybody in terms of stopping the run game. It’s just a matter of staying on. We were on against Edgewood, we were on against Bel Air, we were on against Arundel, but not for four quarters.”
Elkton senior defensive end Jaden Nichols believes the challenge ahead for the Golden Elks defense comes down to each man doing their job.
“If they do their job, lock in and do what they have to do, of course I do my job and everybody focuses on what they got to do, I feel we can really stay in this game,” Nichols said. “If we come out and do what we have to do, I think everyone will be solid.”
The Poets’ success on the gridiron stretches into the individual record books. Dunbar graduate and speedy NFL veteran Tavon Austin holds four Maryland state records. Latshaw sees the opportunity to play the historic Poets as an honor.
“They’re one of the biggest stories in Maryland for high school sports,” Latshaw said. “It’s just exciting to play down there in Baltimore.”
