CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Golden Elks played spoiler to the Eagles' senior night festivities with a 32-point win on Tuesday night.
Three Elks finished the night in double figures and were led by the scoring output of K.J. Minter. Minter finished the night with a game-high 21 points. Minter's 11-point fourth quarter served as the exclamation point for Elkton, who held a 27-point lead entering the final frame.
Elkton's Obote Briscoe and Aiden Brown added 13 points and 10 points respectively in the victory.
"We give him that energy all the time in practice because he's younger than all of us and he plays his own game," Briscoe said of Minter. "He knows how to get open down court."
The Golden Elks began the evening with a slow start on offense, which the Eagles capitalized off of early on. A basket, alongside a three-pointer from Bohemia Manor's Robbie Johnson handed the Eagles an early advantage. Elkton outscored Bo Manor 8-3 down the stretch of the first quarter to hold a 12-8 lead after one quarter of play.
From that point on, Elkton's offense established its rhythm. The Golden Elks began the second quarter with a 9-1 surge to push their lead to double digits. By halftime, Elkton outscored Bo Manor by a margin of 18 points, allowing the Eagles to score only seven points in the quarter. Elkton held a 37-15 advantage at the break.
Briscoe said Elkton focused on building a lead over the Eagles, after not doing so in the pair's first meeting on Jan. 17.
"We basically knew we couldn't play around with them, especially because I knew they were going to come out with energy for their senior night," Briscoe said. "We had to come up with a nice game plan, we had to come up clutch in the first half and we had to go on a run."
Elkton continued its offensive attack in the second half, outscoring Bo Manor 37-27 in the final two quarters.
Ayden Holderer and senior Dylan Ash both served as Bo Manor's leading scorers with six points. The Eagles close out their regular season on Friday at Patterson Mill. Bo Manor held the sixth seed in the 1A East Region I, as of Feb. 12.
Elkton has won its last five contests and more importantly, controls the top seed in its region as the regional playoffs get set to kickoff next week. With the top seed, Elkton would have a regional quarterfinals bye and a regional semifinals home playoff game.
The Golden Elks finish their regular season with a pair of matchups against Edgewood and C. Milton Wright.
Briscoe said it is all about working hard and keeping a good energy as the regular season draws to a close and the playoffs begin.
"We have to study their game plans and study film and basic stuff like that as we go into the playoffs," Briscoe said. "We have to keep the same energy that we've had."
