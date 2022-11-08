090722_whg_sp_elktonrsfb22.jpg

Elkton’s D.J. Piner scored Elkton’s only points of the game to give the Golden Elks a 7-0 lead in the first half against Cambridge South-Dorchester.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON – The Elkton Golden Elks reached the end zone just once Friday night in their regional playoff opener, but thanks to a smothering defensive effort, that score proved sufficient in a 7-6 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester.

