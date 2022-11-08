ELKTON – The Elkton Golden Elks reached the end zone just once Friday night in their regional playoff opener, but thanks to a smothering defensive effort, that score proved sufficient in a 7-6 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Elks struck first when Eli Latshaw found DJ Piner on a touchdown pass one minute into the second stand.
The teams would trade turnovers on the game’s ensuing possessions before finishing the first half locked on Elkton’s 7-0 lead.
To the credit of both defenses, the punt-fest and turnover-on-down marathon continued in a second half in which Elkton failed to put the game away. After multiple Golden Elk drives came up dry in the third, the Vikings of Cambridge-South Dorchester broke their own offensive ice with a long touchdown run. The Vikes’ missed point-after try made it a 7-6 game with 2:05 in the third quarter.
Elkton head coach Matt Feeney challenged his veteran leadership to close out the remaining 14:05 of the game.
“We put the pressure on the seniors to finish the game because this is most likely their last game on this field,” Feeney said. “And you don’t want to go out losing in your last home game, especially in the playoffs. So we put the onus on them, finish it out for each other.
“The message tonight was, ‘Look, man, it’s about love. We love each other, let’s play like we love each other, let’s play for each other,’ and that’s what they came out and did.”
Feeney readily acknowledged that his offense sputtered all night but noted it did have “quite a few” would-be gains called back by penalty. He was quick to emphasize the manner in which Elkton at last drained the clock with possession.
“They got it done there on that last drive,” Feeney said of the Elks’ offense. “They pounded away to get that [final] first down, so they put the icing on top of the defensive effort.”
Elkton stifled the Vikings’ running game for the duration and made their passer work for every gain.
“Those guys, they played their hearts out,” Feeney gushed about the defense.
“Every time they came off the field, they were confident. They didn’t break [but for] one play,” which was a jet sweep that they had not seen on film and to which they did not react properly, Feeney explained.
In all, that level of defense carried the day for Elkton while its offense single-handedly kept CSD hanging around.
Feeney cited mental mistakes as the offense’s biggest stumbling block, lamenting the aforementioned flags that nullified several pickups, including a long touchdown pass, without turning blame on the officials.
With the first-round victory, Elkton’s attention turns to Rising Sun, the top seed in the east region. Feeney wasn’t shy with his observations about some orange in the crowd on Friday night.
“It was pretty interesting seeing them cheering against us tonight,” Feeney remarked. “You know what? I wouldn’t want to play us, either, because we keep taking care of business every time we step on the field with them. And we’re gonna do it again next week.”
