ELKTON — Three weeks ago Elkton’s senior softball team captured the District 5 title on its home turf at Elkton Little League. That same field is the last place the team will be together before departing for Worcester, Massachusetts to compete in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
The tournament presents Elkton with an opportunity to compete against other state champion softball teams from the surrounding mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. A tournament victory would send Elkton to the Senior League World Series in Sussex County, Delaware.
Elkton enters the tournament undefeated. Elkton marched through the District 5 and Maryland state tournaments and outscored its opponents 27-2 in its three victories at states.
Elkton Manager Susan Eller said she is excited for the opportunity presented to her team.
“These girls are so hype and so excited and just ready to go,” Eller said. “It’s just such a great feeling, these girls have worked so hard for this, they show up, they play hard every time and they just play with their hearts.”
Eller said she coached over half of the current Elkton roster during her time as a coach at Elkton Little League. Eller coached Elkton’s 10u softball team that reached the state tournament in 2017 with multiple girls from the 10u team comprising the seniors roster.
“It’s such an incredible feeling to watch these girls grow over the years,” Eller said. “I mean I’ve watched some of these girls we’ve had in tee-ball.”
Since its state tournament win, the team looked for many avenues to fundraise money to help pay for travel, lodging and food expenses of the trip. The team held a fundraiser at State Line Liquors on July 15, a car wash on July 16 and a fundraiser at Roma Pizza in Elkton to raise money and accept donations for the trip.
“The outpouring of love and support from the community was nothing that we expected,” Eller said. “Everybody went above and beyond, there are good people in this world who are so giving and caring and just went out of their way for this group of young ladies.”
For Eller, this Elkton team represents more than just friendship. It represents a family.
“They are making memories that last a lifetime,” Eller said. “I love each of these girls like they are my own, these girls will always have a special place in my heart.”
Elkton will represent Maryland in Pool B of the tournament. Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania are the four other teams in Pool B. Elkton’s first game is July 23 at 11 a.m. against New Jersey.
Elkton will play all four teams in its pool for seeding. The team will compete in a single elimination tournament once pool play is complete.
Elkton’s state championship team consists of: Ramani Bias, Lacey Eller, Carley Esterling, Molly Layton, Cara Leffew, Olivia Luppy, Katelyn McCullough, Tina Morgan, Lee Ann Pugh, Olivia Secor, Kylee Straining and Madison Wright.
The Elkton coaches are Susan Eller, Tina Workman and Jason Wright.
The tournament’s pool play schedule is as follows:
