ELKTON — In the first six innings of Friday’s District 5 title game Havre De Grace and Elkton went back-and-forth in what looked to be a tight, low-scoring affair. The seventh and eventual extra eighth inning, turned out to be the exact opposite.
After a five-run top of the seventh inning gave Elkton a 7-4 lead, Havre De Grace responded with three runs of its own.
In the top of the eighth inning with the teams tied at seven, Elkton’s LeeAnn Pugh looked to steal second base. She in turn scored on the play after overthrows to second and third allowed Pugh to reach home, giving Elkton its go-ahead advantage.
“It was so intense, so when the girls went out and hit they knew they had it,” Elkton Manager Susan Eller said of her team's play in the last two innings. “I have so much faith in these girls, they have worked hard, they played with their heart tonight and I knew they were going to take the district title.”
The five runs in the seventh proved crucial and were spearheaded by Pugh’s two-run double that put Elkton within one run. The next two batters of Justina Morgan and Olivia Secor put the remaining three runs on the board for Elkton.
Pugh finished with three hits, while Morgan and Secor finished with two hits and one hit respectively. Elkton finished with 11 hits as a team.
Along with her rally-starting double and eventual game winning baserunning, Pugh played a vital part in limiting the Havre De Grace offense from the pitching circle. She tallied 14 strikeouts over the course of her complete game performance and did not allow a Havre De Grace run until the fourth inning.
When faced with adversity during Havre De Grace’s own seventh inning rally, Pugh struck out back-to-back batters to get the second and third outs of the inning and avoid a potential Havre De Grace game-winning walk off. In the eighth, Pugh recorded the final out of the game on a ground ball back to the pitcher’s circle.
Eller said she coached Pugh in past seasons and Pugh always brings positive energy to help her team succeed.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Eller said. “She’s positive, she’s always upbeat and she always makes sure we get the win.”
Despite scoring only one run through the first six innings, Eller never doubted her team's ability to get going and win the game. She said once her team settled down and got over the nerves surrounding the championship, her team played at their best.
“Tonight was a lot of nerves for the kids, it was the district title,” Eller said. “They had themselves so psyched up that they just couldn't get themselves together until the end and they pulled it through just like I knew they would.”
