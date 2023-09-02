NORTH EAST — Running back Solomon Pope is sometimes referred to by his teammates as "Slow Pope." Pope was anything but slow on the ground in Elkton's first win of the season.
Elkton's running back ended the night with 197 rushing yards on nine carries in the Golden Elks' 41-14 victory over Rising Sun. Pope found paydirt twice, once on a 69-yard run and another 64-yard scamper to help Elkton jump out to a sizeable 19-point lead with just under six minutes to go in the first half. Elkton Head Coach Mike Rossi said Pope and quarterback Patience Richmond developed a chemistry in preseason camp running Elkton's spread, triple option offense that — when ran effectively — keeps opposing defenses guessing as to whether Pope will get the handoff, Richmond will keep the ball and run or if Richmond will pass the ball out into the flat.
"Me and Patience, we have like a connection. No matter what happens we will always be able to execute some type of yardage, we don't hardly ever get sacked," Pope said. "Credit goes to the O-line today, they helped me open them up, get the holes, allow me to hit it. I'm just grateful for them."
Elkton's offensive line paved the way for 233 total yards of rushing offense. With Rising Sun and Elkton's defense running similar fronts, Rossi said preseason camp allowed for the Elks' to prepare for what they would see on the field in week one.
"I really do think they answered the call," Rossi said of the offensive line. "Just kudos to them because they really bought into learning the basics."
After forcing Rising Sun to punt on its opening drive of the game, the Elks used an eight-play, 90-yard to drive to get on the scoreboard first, capped off with a 45-yard catch-and-run — plus a two-point conversion — by Josh Brill. On its ensuing offensive possession, Elkton stretched its lead to 14 on a 58-yard receiving touchdown by D.J. Piner. Richmond's pair of first quarter touchdown passes accounted for two of his four total touchdowns through the air. The Golden Elks' junior finished 14-of-24 with 302 passing yards.
"We were just going out there and executing the plays, just doing what we practiced and doing it out on the field," Richmond said. "And just making those throws felt really good."
Rising Sun's offense rushed for 242 yards on the ground with senior Mason Testerman accounting for 129 yards on 27 carries. A 10-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Bare and a 16-yard touchdown reception by Testerman cut into the Elks' lead in the first half and put the Tigers within two scores at the break. Rising Sun, however, was unable to muster up another point after halftime. An interception by Elkton's Jaaire Redden and two unsuccessful fourth down conversion attempts stalled any hope for the Tigers to get back into the game, after keeping the Golden Elks' offense off the scoreboard in the third quarter.
"We tried a few different things we were working on through out the preseason and when it came down to it we found out that Mason Testerman is a guy that carries a load and when we found that out, we started moving the ball. He's going to be a guy that is going to touch the ball a lot and he's the guy that can do it," Rising Sun head coach Dom Massimiano said. "We came back and we tried a couple different things and they shut that down and we moved on to something else and we picked up some good chunks. We have the line and the backs to run the ball well, we just got to put our guys in better situations."
Rossi credited his defensive coordinator Gabe Sherrod for making all the needed adjustments at halftime to blank Rising Sun's offense in the final 24 minutes of play, after the Tigers' rushing attack gave Elkton problems in the first half.
"He talked to the outside linebackers, talked to the defensive ends, they were able to exchange gaps and they were able to do their job because coach Sherrod is a fantastic defensive coordinator," Rossi said. "That's what it's about, coaching up X's and O's at halftime."
Editor's Note: Current stats listed above are unofficial and are based off the records of sports editor Patrick LaPorte.
Cecil County Scoreboard
Bohemia Manor 42, Kent County 6
The Eagles picked up their first win of the year in a 36-point win over the Trojans. Quarterback Chris Harris finished the day going 7-of-12 for 82 yards with one passing touchdown and rushing touchdown. Xavier Granado led the way in Bo's running game, rushing for 79 yards on 13 carries, while finding the end zone twice. Mar Wesley scored once on the ground for the Eagles. Through the air, Drew Lenz hauled in Bohemia Manor's lone receiving touchdown, while Andrew Swyka finished with two catches for 22 yards. Bohemia Manor will visit Rising Sun next week.
