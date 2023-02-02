EDGEWOOD — Wednesday night’s tri-meet at Edgewood Middle School marked the end of the regular season for the Elkton and Rising Sun varsity swimming teams.
The month of February, however, is the beginning of crunch time for both teams as the Tigers and Golden Elks start the postseason. Elkton and Rising Sun will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday at the District meet against fellow teams from Harford County.
“We’ve been pushing real hard through practice pretty much from the get-go,”Elkton Head Coach Pat Cline said. “Once we get a little bit of resting and a little bit of taper and being able to kind of ease out the grind, I’m really hoping to see a lot of times drop.”
Current Elkton seniors Michael Marra, Jacob Cline and Sadie Cooper all reached the state meet as juniors, competing in both individual events and relays for the Elks. Returning junior Mattea Marra competed on Elkton’s 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay at states a year ago.
Elkton’s head coach said his veteran swimmers will be prepared for the upcoming districts and regional meets. Cline added Michael Marra will excel in the freestyle and backstroke and Cooper in the breaststroke.
Marra placed 10th in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke among 3A/2A/1A competitors last year. Cooper placed 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Marra and Cooper both won their respective events on Wednesday night.
“They’ve been doing a lot of work the past couple years to try to pick it up,” Cline said.
Rising Sun and Elkton are the only two high school swim teams representing the county this winter. Despite the difference in schools, the Tigers and Elks practice together and get along great in the words of Rising Sun Head Coach Craig Marra.
“That’s really neat to see the two high schools kind of come together, practice together, they compete against each other every meet,” Marra said. “We’re just kind of working together on the Rising Sun, Elkton side.”
Marra coached alongside Cline prior to taking over as the Tigers’ head coach. He said his team has grown in numbers over the past year. Rising Sun’s swim team is now up to six swimmers. Marra is hopeful to see his athletes’ times continue to improve over the next month.
“I got a couple first year swimmers and a couple that have swam in the past and just to watch their times from the beginning of the season come down throughout the season, it’s just amazing to watch,” Marra said. “They’re just a hardworking group of kids.”
The Golden Elks boys picked up a pair of victories over the Tigers and North Harford Hawks on Wednesday night. Elkton’s girls split on the scoring sheet with an 84-17 victory over Rising Sun and a 75-70 defeat to the Hawks. Rising Sun’s boys and girls swim teams suffered a pair of losses to North Harford and Elkton.
The Elkton and Rising Sun boys will compete at Districts on Feb. 7 and the girls will compete on Feb. 8. Both meets will take place at Magnolia Middle School in Joppatowne. The 3A/2A/1A North regional meet will take place on Feb. 18, also at Magnolia Middle School.
