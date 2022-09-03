ELKTON — Forty-six yards and 26 seconds separated the Rising Sun offense from taking a late lead in Friday’s opener at Elkton. Whether on the ground, through the air or with his leg, Rising Sun senior Gannon Russell kept the Elkton defense on its toes.
When Elkton needed it most, the Golden Elks defense stood strong.
Sophomore defensive back Hugean Greer intercepted Russell in the final thirty seconds to seal the Golden Elks 40-38 victory. The win for Elkton, however, came with plenty of adversity. The Golden Elks faced a 17-point deficit within the first six minutes of the game.
“I know these guys won’t ever quit. That’s just a testament to the character of these young men,” Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said. “Halftime speech, I just walked in, ‘Hey we got a half to play.’ Got on the board, made a couple adjustments.”
Rising Sun started the evening with a touchdown on its opening drive. On the ensuing kick-off, Elkton wide receiver Isaiah Huffstutler fumbled the kick, setting the Tigers up in the red zone for a field goal and an early 10-0 lead.
A botched snap on Elkton's ensuing possession once again set the Tigers up deep in Golden Elks territory. Russell extended Rising Sun's lead to 17 with a rushing touchdown moments later.
The Elkton senior would make up for his early fumble in the most pivotal moments of the game. Quarterback Eli Latshaw connected with Huffstutler on a 21-yard catch and run to give Elkton its 40-38 lead with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Huffstutler got Elkton on the board in the first quarter with a similar slant pattern that he took 55-yards to the house.
“Doing that it just really got to my head at first, but then I got my boys to back me up,” Huffstutler said of the muffed kick-off. “Came back, first thing, touchdown, responded well, kept my composer. I got in my head, but at the end of the day I made it work out.”
Huffstutler was not the only Elkton player to overcome turnovers by game's end. Latshaw threw three interceptions, two of which came at the hands of Rising Sun junior Travis Bare and the other by senior Joshua Thomas.
Latshaw, however, balanced his three interceptions out with five touchdowns, three of which went to Huffstuftler. Senior Jaden Nichols and sophomore D.J. Piner hauled in the Elkton senior’s other two touchdown passes.
“We felt like we could win the whole time,” Latshaw said. “We all stayed together, we were all close. We all picked each other up and we knew we could execute. They gave us their best shot, 17-0, they almost closed us out, but we came back.”
Feeney described Latshaw as the leader of his football team.
“He ain’t the biggest kid, he ain't the fastest kid, he don’t have the strongest arm, but he’s got guts,” Feeney said of Latshaw. “He’ll stand in, I think on half of his touchdowns he was on his back. He stood in, he made the throws.”
Despite the defeat, Rising Sun found its stride through its well-known running game. All five touchdowns came on the ground, four on the legs of Russell. Junior Mason Testerman scored the other rushing touchdown for Rising Sun.
“We tried to run the jet-read and make them wrong and it was working early,” Rising Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan said of his offense's rushing attack. “It worked some, it didn’t work some, but it's what we do.”
Rising Sun will cross the county border into Harford County to battle Havre de Grace next week. The Golden Elks will visit Edgewood in its journey to get back to the state quarterfinals.
The Elkton quarterback believes his team can grow off its comeback win.
“We needed that, for deep in the playoffs,” Latshaw said. “We’ll be ready.”
The longtime Golden Elk served as former Elkton quarterback Jayden Triplett’s back-up last year. As he walked off to the locker room after his gutsy performance as this year's starter, he added one more comment.
“I’ve been waiting four years for that.”
