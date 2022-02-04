ELKTON - North Harford built a nine-point lead and then hung tough through a slew of missed free throws to defeat the Elkton Lady Golden Elks, 30-26.
Leading 30-24 in the final minute of the contest, North Harford made just one of its final 5 free throw attempts while Elkton could not crawl back into the lead due to also making 1-of-5 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
"We didn't practice well I guess," Elkton Lady Golden Elks coach Gabe Sherrod said. "I put it on myself to get them ready to play. As a coach I am one of the driving forces behind the team and I'm not doing a good job to get them ready for games right now."
Mikayla Jefferson was a bright spot with 10 points to lead the Lady Golden Elks. Jefferson sank a jump shot at the buzzer to pull Elkton within four points.
Malana Redden added 5 points for Elkton. Jaynie Sheany led North Harford with 11 points.
Havre de Grace takes down Rising Sun girls
Havre de Grace went on the road and defeated the Rising Sun Lady Tigers 51-30 on Thursday night.
The Havre de Grace defense had a good night, holding Rising Sun to six points in the first quarter and then outscoring the Lady Tigers 15-5 in the third quarter.
Kaedence Bryant led Havre de Grace with a gane-high 20 points. Allison Stoudt led Rising Sun with 9 points while MacKayla Bennett, Lila Hubbard and Faith Brooks all scored 4 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.