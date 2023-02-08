JOPPATOWNE — Elkton and Rising Sun's boys' swimming teams dove into the postseason on Tuesday with a top 10 finish and multiple points scorers at the District VII Swimming Championships.
The Golden Elks totaled 166.5 points, good for sixth place among the 12-team field — 10 of which represented Harford County schools. The Tigers of Rising Sun placed 10th and finished the night with 53 points.
"They had a lot of really good times, a lot of good swims, they swam hard," Elkton Head Coach Pat Cline said. "They all really swam their heart out and to be able to come in sixth for the boys with such a small team — especially with a lot of inexperienced swimmers — it's a good feeling."
Beau Kammerzelt earned a medal in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.65), placing third in the 23-person field for Elkton. The Elkton freshman finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.07) and was a member of the Elks' 400-yard freestyle relay (3:54.77) and 200-yard medley relay (1:57.46) that placed fifth and sixth respectively.
Cline said Kammerzelt is a year-round swimmer with the ability to compete in a multitude of events.
"He really is kind of a kid that can swim a lot of different events. Just being able to have him and put him wherever," Cline said of Kammerzelt. "He could continue to do the same ones at regionals or he could do something different and that's what we're going to have to talk about and kind of figure out along the way."
Michael Marra added to Elkton's point total on the same 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and in a pair of individual events. The Golden Elks' senior secured two top five placements in the 50-yard freestyle (23.93) and 100-yard backstroke (1:02.85).
"He was definitely surprised by some of his swims today, there definitely is a little bug going around that is kind of hurting some kids," Cline said of Marra. "So for him to kind of push through and be where he is right now is a good thing, he kind of leads by example of every day he shows up and puts in the work."
Junior John Sprouse and sophomore Jacob Cline rounded out the two other swimmers on the Elks' pair of top five relays. Sprouse added a 14th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:26.41) and Cline placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.83).
Rising Sun's Ben Schultz placed 10th individually in the 50-yard freestyle (24.70) and teammate Kieran Abbey finished in the top-20. Schultz and Abbey, alongside teammates Landon Reese and Cameron Bunk comprised both of the Tigers relay teams.
Rising Sun's 200-yard medley relay finished in eighth place (2:11.18) and the Tigers' 200-yard freestyle relay placed ninth (1:51.50).
Among the boys' squads, Harford Tech (316) captured its first boys' team title. C. Milton Wright (314) placed second and Bel Air (313) finished third.
