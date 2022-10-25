ELKTON – The glow of Senior Night dimmed quickly for Elkton on Thursday as it entertained Bel Air. The Bobcats used a fumble recovery on Elkton’s first possession to set up their first touchdown and never looked back, running away to a 48-8 win.
Despite the outcome, Golden Elks head coach Matt Feeney spoke highly of his team’s 23 seniors celebrated in the evening’s festivities.
“They’re a close group,” Feeney started. “They play really hard for each other. No quit. That’s all we’ve ever asked of them, all of them. They did that tonight. They wanted to get that [running] clock stopped.”
Bel Air led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, and with the Elks later trailing 35-0, the second half began with a running clock. Elkton earned the resumption of the standard clock by virtue of Dandre Mack’s touchdown run that made it a 42-8 deficit in the fourth.
“We’ll build off that,” Feeney said. “It’s a great group [of seniors]; they will be missed. But we’re not done yet. Not at all.”
Bel Air improved to 8-0 with the victory and left Feeney plenty impressed by its physicality and athleticism.
“They’ve got really tough kids over there who are physically just imposing. Their line is big and athletic and they move people. Their running backs will run your face over.
“We just weren’t able to stand in with them for four quarters.”
Elkton hoped to take away the Bobcats’ fearsome ground attack, Feeney said, and make Bel Air earn its yards through the air.
“We tried to move an extra guy down into the box to try to give us an advantage there. If you’re gonna beat us, we wanna force you to beat us [by] throwing. We put ourselves behind the 8-ball a few times, turnovers, putting the ball on the ground. When that happens, it’s hard to recover. The game plan, we believed in it, but we just weren’t able to execute.”
Elkton had trouble wrapping up Bel Air ball carriers for much of the ballgame. Arm-tackle attempts by the Elks proved insufficient.
“Tackling was bad,” Feeney said. “We’re going to have to get back to the drawing board on tackling.”
In the interim, Elkton fell to 4-4 on the season entering its regular-season finale at Harford Tech on October 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.