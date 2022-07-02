HAVRE DE GRACE - There is just something about that sixth inning for the Elkton Junior Boys baseball team.
For the second night in a row, Elkton broke open a tight game in the sixth inning against Rising Sun and it propelled them to a 16-5 victory and the Region 5 Championship. The Elkton team now heads to the state tournament at the end of July.
A four run sixth inning got it started off by Garrett Slavic who had a blistering bat and hit for 10 RBIs over the course of the final two outings. He also had some good work on the mound.
The Elkton squad but up four more runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh for 13 unanswered runs and the victory.
"The kids played the game, they made the plays," Elkton coach Jim Monaghan said. "It is all about them."
Monaghan said the sixth inning has been his team's bread and butter and that was a testament to their hard work ethic and will to win.
"I don't know wha it is about the sixth inning," Monaghan said with a laugh. "I love the fight. We don't give up, we fight."
Rising Sun took the lead at 5-3 before Elkton awoke for the big victory.
Monaghan gave credit to assistant coaches Rich Klair and Ryan Minsker who helped mold the Elkton team of RJ Klair, Garrett Slavin, James Todd, Collin Frye, Chase Monaghan, Brayden Jones, Ryan Roberts, Landan Mullhaney, Daymein Phillips, Trevor Morgan, Ryne Dominick, Cole Minsker, and Tucker Rando.
Coach Paul Duvall and assistant coaches TJ Duvall and Mike Montgomery led Rising Sun which was comprised of Jackson Duvall, Jeffery Walls, Liam Cooper, Jack Anders, Caiden Jordan, Dylan Blankenship, Evan Cooper, Joe Thomason, and Jacob McCall.
