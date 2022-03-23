The Elkton Golden Elks showed a balanced offensive attack in the MPSSAA season opener as the Golden Elks pushed their way past Perryville 13-8 on Tuesday afternoon in Perryville.
Lexi Bunk scored seven goals and AnnMarie Davenport added 4 goals along with 3 assists to pace Elkton (1-0).
Mattea Marra scored 2 goals while Payton Hardy had 6 forced turnovers defensively and 3 ground balls.
"I think we started out slow, but in the second half we got a lead and picked up the pace," Bunk said. "Last year we lost 7-6 and today was a better start to the season."
Davenport said controlling the ball was a key factor against Perryville.
"I feel like my draw controls, placing them where I wanted to go on point," Bunk said. "And my assists to Lexi (Bunk) were solid."
Perryville trailed just 7-5 at halftime and had some key chances in the second half when it seemed like the offense played more comfortable.
Sarah Murrell led the way with 4 goals and 2 assists. Megan Bines added 2 goals for the Panthers. Taylor Young and Brooke Murrell scored 1 goal each for Perryville.
Goalkeeper Samatha Peterson made five saves as Perryville was pleased with its defensive effort much of the night.
"Our game defensively is working," Perryville coach Mary Dunman said. "We are finding our way with midfield attack. We saw that our second half was better, and we are seeing improvement with every practice and every game."
