ELKTON — Wednesday’s UCBAC matchup pitted a pair of one loss teams up against each other in Class 2A’s Elkton and Class 1A’s Havre De Grace. From the opening tip-off, the showdown felt more like a playoff game than a regular season affair in early January.
The ending did not disappoint for the Golden Elks.
Elkton’s Brian Pearson iced the Elkton’s sixth victory of the season with a pair of free throws and a bucket in the final one minute and 16 seconds to seal Elkton’s 66-55 win over the Warriors.
Pearson’s late-game heroics highlighted Havre De Grace’s attempt at a fourth quarter comeback, which saw the Warriors whittle away at Elkton’s 17-point lead to begin the quarter. Havre De Grace outscored Elkton 20-16 in the final frame, including a 22-9 Warriors run through the first six minutes and 44 seconds of the quarter.
“We quit playing defense,” Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. said of Havre De Grace’s runs in the fourth quarter. “Like I tell the kids, we get the highs and we get the lows, we were high and then we went to a low and then we found a way to build ourselves back up.”
Pearson ended the night in double figures for the Elks with 10 points — all of which came in the second half. The Elkton senior was one of three Golden Elks to finish with 10 plus points in the win. Sophomore D.J. Piner led Elkton in scoring with 12 points and freshman Kabali Kajubi tallied 10 points.
Havre De Grace’s Cameron Ball led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points.
“He brings that aggressiveness and that quickness that we need,” Piner said of Pearson. “He kind of gets the defense started, which brings us the offense.”
The “highs” Givens spoke of were apparent for an Elkton offense that dropped 50 points through the first three quarters of play. After trailing Havre De Grace 19-18 through the first quarter, the Golden Elks outscored the Warriors 32-14 in the second and third frames.
A 7-0 run by Elkton in the final two minutes and 41 seconds of the second quarter gave the Elks a 31-25 advantage at the half. The Golden Elks pushed their lead to nine points to begin the third quarter. Elkton closed out the third frame on 12-4 run to take a 50-33 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Nine players finished the game with at least a bucket for Elkton.
“That was great, we needed that,” Piner said of Elkton’s diversity in scorers. “That helped us work as a team.”
The Golden Elks’ head coach credited his team’s play on defense to limit Havre De Grace to 33 points through three quarters. Givens believes each player on his squad has the ability to play effective defense.
“It works when we do it, like I said we slowed, they got back into the game and we just went back at it,” Givens said. “I think we got a lot of kids who can play defense. It might be a minute, might be twenty.”
Elkton (6-1) will host Fallston (2-4) on Friday in a rematch of last year’s 2A East Regional Final. The Golden Elks will then hit the road for matchups with North East (4-6) on Jan. 10 and Bel Air (3-4) on Jan. 12.
Piner said the Elks can keep rolling as long as they focus on three key components.
