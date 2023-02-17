ELKTON — The Golden Elks rounded out their final regular season home game of the year with a defeat on Thursday night.
Elkton suffered a 53-30 loss at the hand of regional foe Fallston. The Golden Elks were led by the scoring of Malana Redden, finishing with a team-high 10 points. LeeAnn Pugh and Myaven Ewing added seven points and six points respectively for the Elks.
The Fallston offense jumped out to a quick advantage, utilizing an early 9-2 run to take a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars opened the second quarter with another run, this time a 9-4 surge to put Fallston ahead 24-10 halfway through the second.
Throughout the night, Fallston went to a full court press and forced Elkton turnovers, contributing to the Cougars' early double digit lead.
"We rush. We're so anxious with the basketball that we don't look for the open person. We're always thinking we have to go here and not just passing it to the open player," Elkton Head Coach Gabe Sherrod said of Elkton's early play. "We'll keep working on those things to have some confidence within them when teams start to press."
The Elkton offense, however, battled back with an 8-2 surge of their own to close out the first half. The Golden Elks' run included a triple by Redden at the buzzer to cut the Elks' deficit down to 11 points at the break.
Elkton began the second half with more momentum and a 6-2 push off baskets from Redden and Ewing to whittle down the Cougars' lead to eight points. Fallston responded with a 10-2 run to end the third quarter and hold a 16-point lead at the end of three.
"They were running the plays that we work on, there is nothing else to it," Sherrod said of Elkton's pair of runs. "When we do what we are supposed to on offense we are successful."
Fallston's push in the third was highlighted by back-to-back three pointers from Brooke Bolesta and a pair of buckets from Renae Gent to extend the Cougars' lead. Fallston outscored Elkton 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
"We cut [the lead] to eight, then we decided not to close out on shooters," Sherrod said. "Then they started knocking down shots. That is what a good team is supposed to do."
Fallston center Anna Galloway recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jadin Woods finished with 12 points for the Cougars. Fallston will hold a top four seed entering the 2A East Regional Playoffs.
The loss marked the final home game for five Elkton seniors, including Aleigha Gangemi, Simone Foye, Aryana Huffstutler, Redden and Ewing. The Golden Elks will be on the road in the opening round of the regional playoffs and will learn who they face when the the playoffs are seeded on Feb. 21.
